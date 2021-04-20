Bask in the Neon Glow
Antique stores in Tacoma run the gamut from tiny storefronts with a few dusty taxidermy mounts to multi-level mega-stores with more glass cases than a department store. Broadway’s Best Antiques is a sprawling superstore with a specialty in neon signs and lighting. Walking through their store, you’ll hear a constant low buzz and feel the heat thrown off by dozens and dozens of moving, illuminated, and neon signs hung all over the walls. You’ll also see old jukeboxes, soda and candy machines, and a couple of deeply unsettling vintage rocking horses covered in real pony hair. Even if an antique barbershop chair won’t fit in your suitcase, this place is practically a neon museum and worth visiting just to gawk at.