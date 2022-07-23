Brewery Creek and Yeast Van
Today, the area around Mount Pleasant houses a growing concentration of craft breweries. It all began in 1888, when Charles Doering dammed the waterway to drive a grain mill and launched Vancouver’s second brewery. Prohibition set the suds scene back for decades, however, and it only truly blossomed after liquor laws were revamped in 2013. Within a year, 30 new breweries launched and their numbers only continue to soar. Visit Brewery Creek for great options like Brassneck, 33 Acres, and Main Street Brewing. Thirsty for more local flavor? In nearby “Yeast Van,” nine breweries are livening up the largely industrial Grandview-Woodland neighborhood. The terrific Vancouver Brewery Tours offers guided jaunts in both districts, including walking options from April to September.