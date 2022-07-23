Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Brewery Creek and Yeast Van

54 E 4th Ave, Vancouver, BC V5T 1E8, Canada
Website
Brewery Creek and Yeast Van Vancouver Canada

Brewery Creek and Yeast Van

Today, the area around Mount Pleasant houses a growing concentration of craft breweries. It all began in 1888, when Charles Doering dammed the waterway to drive a grain mill and launched Vancouver’s second brewery. Prohibition set the suds scene back for decades, however, and it only truly blossomed after liquor laws were revamped in 2013. Within a year, 30 new breweries launched and their numbers only continue to soar. Visit Brewery Creek for great options like Brassneck, 33 Acres, and Main Street Brewing. Thirsty for more local flavor? In nearby “Yeast Van,” nine breweries are livening up the largely industrial Grandview-Woodland neighborhood. The terrific Vancouver Brewery Tours offers guided jaunts in both districts, including walking options from April to September.
By Amanda Castleman , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

Travel Greener on an EV Road Trip in Colorado
Travel Greener on an EV Road Trip in Colorado
What It Means to Eat Ethically on Trips
What It Means to Eat Ethically on Trips
Take a Bite (and Sip) out of These 7 Summer Food and Wine Festivals
Take a Bite (and Sip) out of These 7 Summer Food and Wine Festivals
The Perfect Weekend in Montreal, Canada
The Perfect Weekend in Montreal, Canada