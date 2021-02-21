Revolver 325 Cambie St

Mon - Fri 7:30am - 6pm Sat 9am - 6pm

Coffee Nerd Paradise in Gastown If you’re a coffee nerd, Revolver is the place to go for personal-size, pour-over coffees brewed from their unique lines of beans. Hang out for a while and you’ll run into everyone who lives at this end of Gastown. (604) 558-4444. As told to Rhonda May. This appeared in the September, 2012 issue.