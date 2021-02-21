Revolver
325 Cambie St
| +1 604-558-4444
Mon - Fri 7:30am - 6pm
Sat 9am - 6pm
Coffee Nerd Paradise in GastownIf you’re a coffee nerd, Revolver is the place to go for personal-size, pour-over coffees brewed from their unique lines of beans. Hang out for a while and you’ll run into everyone who lives at this end of Gastown. (604) 558-4444. As told to Rhonda May. This appeared in the September, 2012 issue.
AFAR Staff
over 6 years ago
Pocket-sized Caffeine Fix
The best thing about this coffee shop, is their cold-brewed coffee which comes in a flask-sized glass bottle. Order it with a cup of ice, or just chug the whole thing. It's perfect! Revolver is located in Gastown, which is full of great boutiques, and a really great selection of dinning and bar options.