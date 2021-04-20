Brekkuvellir Brekkuvellir, Iceland

One of the best Icelandic beaches We only stopped a few minutes here. I really wanted to walk in the sand. It looked so beautiful from the road. The rain started and the sky was dark and beautiful! Even though the sky was like that though, the water had this incredible, dark, turquoise blue color. There was a bunch of seaweed on the beach but the very front of it was clean and soft. Purple mussels shells are scattered here and there making look like little gems in the golden sand. It had to be one of the best beaches I have ever seen. On a nice day this area has to be unbelievable. Next time I plan on spending some time here.