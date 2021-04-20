Where are you going?
Bog Road Bike Tours

Erin St, Dough, Kilkee, Co. Clare, Ireland
Website
| +353 86 278 0161
Bog Road Bike Tours Clare Ireland

Bog Road Bike Tours

One of the best ways to experience the gorgeous cliffs of the Loop Head peninsula is to ride your bike beside them. Cillian Murphy, who runs Bog Road Bike Tours, the only guided bike tour business in the peninsula, understands this, so his tours involve a lot of stopping to look out at the jagged cliffs. He also can tell you a lots of interesting facts about the history and background of the area, There's a two-hour 16 km Clifftop tour, which is 25 Euro including bike and helment, and a four-hour 40 km tour, which is 45 Euro with a bike and helmet.You can also bring your own bike if you want. Phone: 0862780161. Email: cillian@loophead.ie
By Karen Bender , AFAR Contributor

