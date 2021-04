Bjarnarfjörður 643, Iceland

Sorcerer's Cottage The Sorcerer's Cottage is right next to the Laugarholl Hotel in Bjarnarfjörður. We stayed there for 1 night and the owner told us how he built this himself. The purpose of this turf-cottage is to show visitors the living conditions of poor tenants who where the majority whipped or burned for practicing superstitious and simple magic. It was a difficult life in a harsh environment. The area is very beautiful.