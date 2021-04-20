Where are you going?
Beyond The Olive [CLOSED]

10 N Raymond Ave
Website
| +1 626-844-3866
Olive Oil Tasting Pasadena California United States

More info

Sun 10am - 5pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 6pm

Olive Oil Tasting

Pasadena’s lovely, family-owned boutique specializing in local oils and vinegars is not to be missed. They have a full tasting bar, so take time to sample the Californian olive oils (Extra Virgin, flavored, and dipping oils) and gourmet vinegars (balsamic and wine). My favorites are the Basil Olive Oil and the Blackberry Balsamic Vinegar. They also have a bulk section if you’re local and want to refill your bottles, and they teach classes and carry gourmet foods, skin care products, kitchen wares, and books. Check it out, and don’t leave California without a bottle of this local treasure.
By Meredith Blackburn , AFAR Local Expert

