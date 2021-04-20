Olive Oil Tasting
Pasadena’s lovely, family-owned boutique specializing in local oils and vinegars is not to be missed. They have a full tasting bar, so take time to sample the Californian olive oils (Extra Virgin, flavored, and dipping oils) and gourmet vinegars (balsamic and wine). My favorites are the Basil Olive Oil and the Blackberry Balsamic Vinegar. They also have a bulk section if you’re local and want to refill your bottles, and they teach classes and carry gourmet foods, skin care products, kitchen wares, and books. Check it out, and don’t leave California without a bottle of this local treasure.