Berliner Philharmonie | Berlin Philharmonic HallIt's hard to miss the distinctive tent-shaped, yellow Berlin Philharmonic Hall, considered by many to be one of the world’s best concert halls. Designed by Hans Scharoun, it was built in the 1960s as a replacement for one destroyed in World War II. Scharoun’s forward-thinking design ensures not only excellent acoustics because of the sloping walls and specially constructed ceiling, but also stellar views since the orchestra is democratically positioned in the center of the main auditorium. The hall is home to the Berlin Philharmonic, one of the world's most sought-after orchestras. It also offers free lunchtime and online concerts as well as educational projects that seek to make classical music more accessible.
Home to the Symphony
Berlin is one of the greatest cities in the world for music. It has so much going on and so many first-rate orchestras. You can tour the hall, which was controversial for its modern architecture when it was completed in 1963. But you must also hear the fantastic Berliner Philharmoniker.
Get cultured with the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra
For a fancy night out, I love to watch a performance by the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra (http://www.berliner-philharmoniker.de/en/konzerte/calendar/). They also do free gigs most Tuesday afternoons.