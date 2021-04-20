Where are you going?
Belforte

Via Guidoni, 19018 Vernazza SP, Italy
+39 0187 812222
A meal with a view in Vernazza's main water-side castle Vernazza Italy

Wed - Mon 12pm - 3pm, 7pm - 9:30pm

Any meal served in an eleventh century castle overlooking the sea has to be good. But dinner at Belforte in Vernazza (Cinque Terre) is an experience to be rivaled by few others. Daniele can tell you about the most recent catch, the housemade pesto, and the choice half-carafe of local wine. Come early. And just linger. Enjoy all the courses. You will pay mightily for the food, but the sunset over the Ligurian sea is simply priceless. (You can also rent the castle apartment for that extremely special occasion!)
By Collier Lumpkin , AFAR Local Expert

