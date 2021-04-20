Barnegat Lighthouse Barnegat Lighthouse, Broadway, Barnegat Light, NJ 08006, USA

"Old Barney" At the northern tip of Long Beach Island in New Jersey, you'll find the historic red and white Barnegat Lighthouse known by the affectionate name of "Old Barney".



In 1856 the lighthouse was commissioned and it's light guided ships and boats away from dangerous shores by 1859. "Old Barney" was deactivated in 1944. A non-profit group, the Friends of Barnegat Light House State Park, raised funds to get the light shining again. In 2009 on the 150th anniversary of this historic lighthouse, the Barnegat Lighthouse was again in working order.



A visit to the lighthouse on Long beach Island is a fun day. Climb the 217 spiral steps to the top for a panoramic view of Long Beach Island and the surrounding areas.



This beautiful structure is a part of Long Beach Island and its history. Barnegat Lighthouse is on the National Register of Historic Places since 1971.