Hip Lounge in People's Park

Barbarossa's Moroccan cuisine, Arabian decor and dramatic warm lighting are like a scene out of Casablanca. However, positioned against Shanghai 's skyline and a crowd of hip locals, dining here is a wholly modern Chinese experience. Stay for dinner on the water or for a drink at one of their second-story lounges. Concealed in People's Park overlooking the lake and with breathtaking skyline view, it's no wonder this is a go-to place for locals and expats alike.