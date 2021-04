Bar Old Vic

A Bar with Personality

True to its name, this is an old bar, with Victorian-style décor, stained glass, art nouveau lamps, and red velvet sofas.You can find a long list of cocktails, as the manager has history in the Miami cruise ship industry. From the food menu, try the Old Vic steak—or some toast or a sandwich, if you want something lighter.There is a button to call the waiter and another one to regulate the light intensity.