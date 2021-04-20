Where are you going?
Bar Old Vic

41 Travessa Henrique Cardoso
Website
| +351 309 741 286
A Bar with Personality Lisbon Portugal
Mon - Sat 5pm - 2am

A Bar with Personality

True to its name, this is an old bar, with Victorian-style décor, stained glass, art nouveau lamps, and red velvet sofas.

You can find a long list of cocktails, as the manager has history in the Miami cruise ship industry. From the food menu, try the Old Vic steak—or some toast or a sandwich, if you want something lighter.

There is a button to call the waiter and another one to regulate the light intensity.
By Rita Alves , AFAR Local Expert

