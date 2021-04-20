Bar Old Vic
41 Travessa Henrique Cardoso
| +351 309 741 286
Photo By Rita Alves
More info
Mon - Sat 5pm - 2am
A Bar with PersonalityTrue to its name, this is an old bar, with Victorian-style décor, stained glass, art nouveau lamps, and red velvet sofas.
You can find a long list of cocktails, as the manager has history in the Miami cruise ship industry. From the food menu, try the Old Vic steak—or some toast or a sandwich, if you want something lighter.
There is a button to call the waiter and another one to regulate the light intensity.