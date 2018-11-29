Aurlandsskoen Èconomusèe

While Aurland was once a hub for traditional shoemaking, the Aurland Shoe Factory is the only surviving company which still makes the Aurland shoe (aka “the original penny loafer”) by hand. Take a tour of the facility—part artisan workshop, part museum—and learn about the history and production of these iconic shoes, said to be inspired by the traditional moccasins of the Iroquois tribe. A pair of these famously durable slip-ons is a unique souvenir that will stand up to walking tours around ports—and far beyond.