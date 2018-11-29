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Aurlandsskoen Èconomusèe

Odden 13, 5745 Aurland, Norway
http://www.economusee.eu/
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While Aurland was once a hub for traditional shoemaking, the Aurland Shoe Factory is the only surviving company which still makes the Aurland shoe (aka “the original penny loafer”) by hand. Take a tour of the facility—part artisan workshop, part museum—and learn about the history and production of these iconic shoes, said to be inspired by the traditional moccasins of the Iroquois tribe. A pair of these famously durable slip-ons is a unique souvenir that will stand up to walking tours around ports—and far beyond.

By Jeryl Brunner

Information on this page, including website, location, and opening hours, is subject to have changed since this page was last published.

Nearby highlights
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Restaurant Arven
December 3, 2018 08:30 AM
View of the old farm settlement Otternes on the Aurlandsfjord, Norway, Scandinavia, Europe
Otternes Farm
November 29, 2018 06:28 PM
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