This article was originally published in 2022 and most recently updated on July 3, 2026, with current information. Sarah Purkrabek contributed to the reporting of this story.

From the surf breaks of Malibu to the sea cliffs of La Jolla, Southern California packs an astonishing variety of beaches into roughly 300 miles of coastline that stretches between Los Angeles and San Diego. Some are perfect for long walks and sunset views, others for surfing, tide pooling, family days, or simply claiming a patch of sand and staying put.

After weighing up scenery, accessibility, atmosphere, and memorability, these are the 11 best beaches in Southern California that consistently deliver the perfect beach day—whatever that looks like for you.

Tide pools at Carpinteria State Beach are home to starfish, sea anemones, crabs, octopuses, and sea urchins. Photo by David M. Schrader/Shutterstock

Carpinteria State Beach

About 30 minutes south of Santa Barbara, Carpinteria State Beach is great for energetic families. While its wide sandy beach is perfect for relaxing, its rocky outcrops are home to numerous tide pools. Visit at low tide for a chance to spot California mussels, starfish, crabs, sea urchins, and even Pacific octopuses in their natural habitat. You’ll want to wear sturdy shoes with good grip as the rocks can be slippery.

The coastal city of Carpinteria offers small-town charm, with many antiques shops and locally owned microbreweries, such as Island Brewing Company and Apiary Ciderworks. For a seafood picnic by the sea, order takeout from Teddy’s by the Sea. Menu highlights include oysters, wild salmon tacos, and lobster mac and cheese.

El Matador State Beach

El Matador State Beach might be tiny, but it packs a punch with its dramatic scenery. Towering rock arches draped in seaweed, hidden caves, and striking sea birds such as loons and cormorants make it one of the most photogenic beaches in Malibu. A rickety staircase leads from the parking lot down to the shore where, at low tide, you can walk through many of the beach’s rocky arches.

The parking lot has space for only 20 cars, so arrive early to snag a spot. Located along Pacific Coast Highway in Los Angeles County, the beach has no nearby facilities, so it’s worth bringing a picnic if you plan to stay for a while. For restaurants, shops, and accommodations, head into central Malibu.

Trek up the hiking trail at Zuma Beach for full views of Santa Monica Bay. Photo by R Scapinello/Shutterstock

Zuma Beach

Another beloved Malibu beach, Zuma is sun-kissed, golden and idyllic, but there’s far more to do here than simply stretch out on a towel. At the southern end of the beach—where it technically becomes Westward Beach—the Point Dume headland juts into the Pacific Ocean, offering one of the area’s best whale-watching spots from December until mid-April. The 1.5-mile out-and-back Point Dume Cove Trail, accessed from the beach, rewards visitors with 180-degree views of Santa Monica Bay and, on clear days, glimpses of Catalina Island in the distance. Bring binoculars to spot gray whales, which may be lobtailing or breaching offshore.

Both the beach and the trail are accessed from a free parking lot along Pacific Coast Highway, directly across from the beach.

Will Rogers State Beach

Will Rogers State Beach was often used as the setting for the original TV series Baywatch, before the show relocated to Hawai‘i. It’s located in Los Angeles’s Pacific Palisades neighborhood across the street from the striking Getty Villa museum and gardens that reopened in June 2025 after surviving the devastating L.A. wildfires. There are plenty of beach activities to enjoy here, including fishing, windsurfing, and pickup games of volleyball.

Santa Monica Beach

Santa Monica is perhaps Southern California’s most iconic beach. There’s a lot to love; the lively atmosphere, beachside bars such as the Bungalow, and many oceanfront cafés and restaurants all make it a must-hit spot. The pier, with its famous Ferris wheel, hosts loads of regular events, including history walking tours, outdoor yoga classes, and family friendly music festivals. The short-term beachside parking lots are between $2 and $3 per hour while the nearby all-day lots range from $7 to $18 depending on the season.

Huntington Beach Pier is one of the West Coast’s longest public piers. Courtesy of Visit Huntington Beach

Huntington City Beach

Huntington City Beach is one of five beaches along a dazzling one-mile length of California shore. Home to the city’s historic, 1,850-foot pier, the main stretch of sand hosts major sporting events throughout the year, from skateboarding competitions to the U.S. Open of Surfing. Nearby, Bolsa Chica State Beach has gentler swells that are better suited to beginners. Let’s Go Surf School offers two-hour private lessons from $150 per person, including a surfboard, wet suit, and leash.

The surrounding beaches also host a variety of events. Huntington State Beach is the venue for annual music festivals, including the electronic dance music-focused Sun Soaked festival, the alt-rock festival Darker Waves, and the family friendly punk, ska, and rock event Back to the Beach.

Huntington Dog Beach is one of Southern California’s best-loved off-leash beaches, while Huntington State Beach hosts the Incredible Dog Challenge Surf Dog Event every year. And don’t miss the annual Corgi Beach Day, which takes place two blocks south of the Huntington Beach Pier.

Torrey Pines

About 20 minutes north of San Diego in Del Mar sits Torrey Pines State Natural Beach, adjacent to Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve.

A network of hiking trails winds through the reserve’s moonlike sandstone landscape and along dramatic cliffs overlooking the Pacific. If you’re looking to sunbathe, there are plenty of opportunities to hike down to the beach as well.

As a protected state natural reserve, Torrey Pines has strict rules to preserve the unique landscape, which includes the eponymous pines, now the rarest in the nation. Food and drinks other than water are permitted only in beach areas, and dogs are not allowed in the reserve. At the southern end of the reserve lies Black’s Beach, a secluded, two-mile stretch of sand backed by towering 300-foot cliffs. Direct trails down are steep and unmaintained, so the City of San Diego recommends accessing the area via neighboring beaches to the north or south. Be sure to check tide conditions before setting out, as high tides can block access along the shoreline.

Note that this area used to be a nude beach, and parts of it remain clothing optional.

Visitors can snorkel with seals at La Jolla Cove. Photo by cm2852/Shutterstock

La Jolla Cove

Accessed via Ellen Browning Scripps Park, La Jolla Cove may be a small beach, but its draw lies beneath the waves. Part of a protected marine reserve and bordering a kelp forest, its waters teem with marine life, making this one of San Diego’s best spots for snorkeling and scuba diving. Bring your own gear—or rent equipment from one of the nearby outfitters, such as Everyday California—to spot California sea lions, Pacific harbor seals, and bright orange Garibaldi, California’s state fish. On a clear day, the sapphire-blue water and surrounding sandstone cliffs can make for a dramatic backdrop.

The Cove can experience strong currents and powerful shore breaks, making it unsuitable for weak swimmers and young children. Instead, head to nearby and larger La Jolla Shores, where the shallower waters are equally rich in marine life. Snorkelers often spot leopard sharks and rays cruising through.

Moonlight State Beach

For beachgoers seeking the energy of Huntington with a family friendly atmosphere, Moonlight State Beach in Encinitas is an ideal choice. The beach’s evocative name dates back to the early 20th century, when locals gathered here for regular moonlight picnics. Today, it’s best known for its evening bonfires and is the only beach in Encinitas with free-to-use, wood-burning fire rings dotted across the sand.

Families also love Moonlight for its designated swim-only zones, meaning there are no surfers to dodge, as well as its year-round lifeguard coverage. And while most beaches in the region offer little more than snack shacks on the sands, Moonlight is home to Beach Wolf, a walk-up eatery serving everything from bacon, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwiches to potato coconut curry tacos.

Coronado Beach

Travel clichés often celebrate sparkling waters, but at Coronado Beach, it’s the sand that steals the show. Flecks of the mineral mica give this 1.5-mile stretch of shoreline a distinctive golden shimmer, especially on sunny days.

Located on Coronado Island, home to leafy neighborhoods and a Naval base, the beach is reached by crossing Coronado Bridge from downtown San Diego. Backing the sand is the red-roofed Hotel del Coronado, made famous by the classic film Some Like It Hot. After a day at the beach, stop by the award-winning Coronado Brewing Company for craft beer and casual bites.

Catalina Island is a 75-square-mile island off the coast of California. Photo by Perry Merrity II/Unsplash

Catalina Island beaches

Catalina Island, 22 miles off the shore of Los Angeles, is accessible only by boat. An hour-long ferry ride from San Pedro, Long Beach, Dana Point, or Newport Beach (around $94 to $99 round-trip for adults) will take you to the village of Two Harbors on the island’s west side. From there, rent a kayak from Two Harbors Dive & Recreation Center or another local outfitter and spend the day paddling between the island’s many hidden beaches and quiet coves. For a more adventurous getaway, you could spend a night under the stars. Reserve a campsite in advance, then bring your camping gear over on the ferry or rent the essentials from Two Harbors Visitor Services. During the busy summer months, it’s best to book both your campsite and equipment well in advance.

Horseback riding has also returned to the island after an 18-year hiatus. Guided one- and two- hour rides with Catalina Island Horseback Adventures depart from Rancho Catalina, a short walk from Avalon on the island’s side, following historic climbing trails to scenic viewpoints and difficult-to-reach beaches across the isle.