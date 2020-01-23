Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Atlantis, The Palm

Crescent Rd - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Website
| +971 4 426 2000
Atlantis, The Palm Dubai United Arab Emirates
Atlantis, The Palm Dubai United Arab Emirates
Atlantis, The Palm Dubai United Arab Emirates
Atlantis, The Palm Dubai United Arab Emirates
A Wonderful Stay in Atlantis Dubai United Arab Emirates
Atlantis, The Palm Dubai United Arab Emirates
Atlantis, The Palm Dubai United Arab Emirates
Atlantis, The Palm Dubai United Arab Emirates
Atlantis, The Palm Dubai United Arab Emirates
A Wonderful Stay in Atlantis Dubai United Arab Emirates
Check Availability >

Atlantis, The Palm

The Atlantis Hotel is the focal point of Dubai's giant cluster of man-made isthmuses that jut out into the Persian Gulf. Even if you can't afford to stay at this spectacular hotel, you can still go see what the decadent expat lifestyle feels like for the day by swimming with dolphins in Dolphin Bay or splashing about in the rivers, slides, and pools of Dubai's largest water park: Aquaventure. If that doesn’t float your boat (sorry), there's Atlantis's dive center, in which you can go diving in a nearly 3 million–gallon tank. You'll literally be swimming with the sharks (and stingrays) this time. In Atlantis, don't be surprised to find yourself feeding the rays next to a celebrity—this is one of the places they stay in Dubai.
By Baxter Jackson , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Afar Magazine
almost 2 years ago

Atlantis, The Palm

At Atlantis, The Palm resort, the lavish Poseidon and Neptune suites have floor-to-ceiling windows peering directly into a 3-million-gallon aquarium. Sharks and stingrays are among your 65,000 roommates for the night.
Baxter Jackson
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago

Human Fish Tank

The Atlantis Hotel on the Palm Jumeriah not only hosts the hottest beach party in Dubai, but the most insane snorkeling as well – in their 11.5 million liter fish tank, the largest open air aquarium in the Middle East. The 10 meter deep crystal cistern guarantees you’ll snorkel with guitar sharks, Napoleon Wrasses, manta rays and thousands of other marine animals indigenous to the Gulf. And if you ever wondered what happened to the Lost City of Atlantis, it’s there, in the tank. Nearby Wild Wadi is an Arabian themed water park, with culturally appropriated thrill rides like the Jumeirah Sceirah (a 120 foot slide at 80 km/h), the Burj Surj (an aquatic snake run & bowl shoot) and Juha’s Journey (a 360 meter long lazy river).
Daniel Lofthouse
about 5 years ago

A Wonderful Stay in Atlantis

Without a doubt, one of the most luxurious hotels my wife and I have ever had the pleasure of staying in. A stunning location, Atlantis sits on the famous manmade palm-shaped archipelago overlooking the Persian Gulf and Dubai. It’s huge, and has everything that you need on site, from an aquarium and a kids’ club to a shopping mall and more restaurants than you can count. The architecture is astounding. It looks like the entry to Atlantis, so you really feel like you’re off on an adventure. If you’re not a party-goer, then I’d recommend staying ocean-side, as it seemed to be a lot quieter on a night time, without the noise of the beach bar. Check-in is a bit of an endeavour, especially if you’ve been travelling a long time, but once you’re in, it’s great. There’s so much to do that you could probably spend the week just in the hotel and never have to leave. We swam with dolphins, and visited the aquarium in the hotel, but we also watched the Fountain show, went up the Burj Khalifa and travelled into the desert on a wildlife tour. All in all, a great holiday!

More From AFAR

These Are the Most Powerful Passports in the World in 2020
These Are the Most Powerful Passports in the World in 2020
Anthony Bourdain Was Writing a Travel Guide Before His Death, and It’s Being Published This Fall
Anthony Bourdain Was Writing a Travel Guide Before His Death, and It’s Being Published This Fall
Puerto Rico Is Open for Tourism, Despite All Those Grim Earthquake Headlines
Puerto Rico Is Open for Tourism, Despite All Those Grim Earthquake Headlines
How to Visit the National Parks for Free in 2020
How to Visit the National Parks for Free in 2020