Atlantis, The Palm

Human Fish Tank

The Atlantis Hotel on the Palm Jumeriah not only hosts the hottest beach party in Dubai, but the most insane snorkeling as well – in their 11.5 million liter fish tank, the largest open air aquarium in the Middle East. The 10 meter deep crystal cistern guarantees you’ll snorkel with guitar sharks, Napoleon Wrasses, manta rays and thousands of other marine animals indigenous to the Gulf. And if you ever wondered what happened to the Lost City of Atlantis, it’s there, in the tank. Nearby Wild Wadi is an Arabian themed water park, with culturally appropriated thrill rides like the Jumeirah Sceirah (a 120 foot slide at 80 km/h), the Burj Surj (an aquatic snake run & bowl shoot) and Juha’s Journey (a 360 meter long lazy river).