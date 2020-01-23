Atlantis, The Palm
Crescent Rd - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
| +971 4 426 2000
Photo courtesy of Atlantis, The Palm
Atlantis, The PalmThe Atlantis Hotel is the focal point of Dubai's giant cluster of man-made isthmuses that jut out into the Persian Gulf. Even if you can't afford to stay at this spectacular hotel, you can still go see what the decadent expat lifestyle feels like for the day by swimming with dolphins in Dolphin Bay or splashing about in the rivers, slides, and pools of Dubai's largest water park: Aquaventure. If that doesn’t float your boat (sorry), there's Atlantis's dive center, in which you can go diving in a nearly 3 million–gallon tank. You'll literally be swimming with the sharks (and stingrays) this time. In Atlantis, don't be surprised to find yourself feeding the rays next to a celebrity—this is one of the places they stay in Dubai.
almost 2 years ago
Atlantis, The Palm
At Atlantis, The Palm resort, the lavish Poseidon and Neptune suites have floor-to-ceiling windows peering directly into a 3-million-gallon aquarium. Sharks and stingrays are among your 65,000 roommates for the night.
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago
Human Fish Tank
The Atlantis Hotel on the Palm Jumeriah not only hosts the hottest beach party in Dubai, but the most insane snorkeling as well – in their 11.5 million liter fish tank, the largest open air aquarium in the Middle East. The 10 meter deep crystal cistern guarantees you’ll snorkel with guitar sharks, Napoleon Wrasses, manta rays and thousands of other marine animals indigenous to the Gulf. And if you ever wondered what happened to the Lost City of Atlantis, it’s there, in the tank. Nearby Wild Wadi is an Arabian themed water park, with culturally appropriated thrill rides like the Jumeirah Sceirah (a 120 foot slide at 80 km/h), the Burj Surj (an aquatic snake run & bowl shoot) and Juha’s Journey (a 360 meter long lazy river).
about 5 years ago
A Wonderful Stay in Atlantis
Without a doubt, one of the most luxurious hotels my wife and I have ever had the pleasure of staying in. A stunning location, Atlantis sits on the famous manmade palm-shaped archipelago overlooking the Persian Gulf and Dubai. It’s huge, and has everything that you need on site, from an aquarium and a kids’ club to a shopping mall and more restaurants than you can count. The architecture is astounding. It looks like the entry to Atlantis, so you really feel like you’re off on an adventure. If you’re not a party-goer, then I’d recommend staying ocean-side, as it seemed to be a lot quieter on a night time, without the noise of the beach bar. Check-in is a bit of an endeavour, especially if you’ve been travelling a long time, but once you’re in, it’s great. There’s so much to do that you could probably spend the week just in the hotel and never have to leave. We swam with dolphins, and visited the aquarium in the hotel, but we also watched the Fountain show, went up the Burj Khalifa and travelled into the desert on a wildlife tour. All in all, a great holiday!