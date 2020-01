Atlantis, The Palm

Without a doubt, one of the most luxurious hotels my wife and I have ever had the pleasure of staying in. A stunning location, Atlantis sits on the famous manmade palm-shaped archipelago overlooking the Persian Gulf and Dubai . It’s huge, and has everything that you need on site, from an aquarium and a kids’ club to a shopping mall and more restaurants than you can count. The architecture is astounding. It looks like the entry to Atlantis, so you really feel like you’re off on an adventure. If you’re not a party-goer, then I’d recommend staying ocean-side, as it seemed to be a lot quieter on a night time, without the noise of the beach bar. Check-in is a bit of an endeavour, especially if you’ve been travelling a long time, but once you’re in, it’s great. There’s so much to do that you could probably spend the week just in the hotel and never have to leave. We swam with dolphins, and visited the aquarium in the hotel, but we also watched the Fountain show, went up the Burj Khalifa and travelled into the desert on a wildlife tour. All in all, a great holiday!