4th of July in Aspen

300 Puppy Smith St #202, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
+1 970-925-2527
Rafting Down Main Street for July 4 Aspen Colorado United States

Sun - Thur 11am - 9:30pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 10pm

Rafting Down Main Street for July 4

Aspen's old-fashioned July 4 parade offers a glimpse of the small town America of years ago. Locals and visitors line the streets to watch the dozens of floats and performances that wind their way around downtown. You'll see everything from the local gymnastics team performing flips off of a mini trampoline to old-timey cowboys riding horses and ladies in costume walking on stilts. Nearly every local business and organization participates. My favorite float was from Aspen's Blazing Adventures outfitter. You can tell they know how to have fun. Usually found navigating the rapids of Aspen's rivers, the crew piled up their rafts and draped an American flag from the side to create a make shift float which they "paddled" along Main Street.
By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor

