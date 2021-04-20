Where are you going?
Donkey Sanctuary Aruba

Bringamosa 2-Z Sta Cruz, Santa Cruz, Aruba
Website
| +297 593 2933
More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 4pm

Donkey Sanctuary Aruba

Donkeys were once the main mode of transportation on Aruba, but after cars arrived, they were left to wander the island without purpose. To give the abandoned animals a permanent home, the island founded this sanctuary in 1997. Free and family-friendly, the not-oft-visited site features more than 130 rescued donkeys, which guests can pet, groom, and feed (bags of food are available at a charge). There’s also a visitor center where you can find human refreshments, donkey-themed souvenirs, and screenings of educational videos.
By Jenna Mahoney , AFAR Local Expert

Patrick Bennett
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago

Adopt an Aruban Donkey

Once an integral form of transportation in Aruba, donkeys were reduced to road hazard status as cars replaced them. Donkey Sanctuary Aruba was founded in 1997 to protect the animals. It’s 100% non-profit, so your adoption goes a long way to their feed and general care.

