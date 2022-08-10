Divi Divi tree
It’s no wonder this pristine stretch of northwest coast is widely considered the best in the Caribbean—its powdery white sands and clear waters are the stuff of picture-perfect screen savers. Lined with a series of low-slung hotels, the beach is full of shaded palapas and water sports outfitters. In spring and early summer, it’s also a popular spot for nesting turtles. Keep your eyes peeled for the red or white markers indicating where they’ve laid their eggs. Note: Like the island itself, Eagle Beach tends to be a bit windy.
Eagle Beach
Picture-Perfect Eagle Beach
Eagle Beach is not only a serious contender for Aruba’s most beautiful beach, it’s also been described as one of the world’s 10 most beautiful. Fofoti trees make a dramatic statement against the serene landscape of countless blue hues and white stands. Its other most striking feature is the turtles that turn up here for a few months each year. Leatherback, Loggerhead, Green and Hawksbill varieties hatch along Eagle Beach—and if you’re lucky, you’ll witness the remarkable scene of hatchlings gingerly making their way to the ocean. A bit more off-the-beaten path than popular Palm Beach, Eagle Beach attracts visitors and Arubans alike. It sees its fair share of beach tennis and is popular for camping during Easter.
