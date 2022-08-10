Aruba has as many sporting options as all other Caribbean destinations combined. Many hotels work with outfitters like Red Sail Sports to arrange excellent activities for visitors, including snorkeling and scuba, horseback trips, wakeboarding, big-game fishing, surfing, and skydiving. If you can dream it up and attach a thrill to the experience, you can do it on Aruba. Red Sail Sports is one of the largest and most well-respected outfitters on the island, with new equipment, private catamarans, and plenty of boats to service guests. Delphi Watersports is considered the island’s finest fly-fishing outfitter, with experienced, inspiring guides ready to take you out on the water.