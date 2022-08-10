Kitesurfer catching air off Hadicurari Beach; Aruba
Doug McKinlay/agefotostock
Thanks to its position in the Lesser Antilles, Aruba has near constant wind—a fact that draws water sport fanatics for premier sailing, windsurfing, and, more recently, kiteboarding. Best described as a mix between surfing, wakeboarding, paragliding, and gymnastics, kiteboarding is not for the faint of heart. If you’re up for trying the extreme activity, turn to an outfitter like Red Sail Sports, which gives lessons in maneuvering your board while strapped to an oversize kite. It’s advisable to take a series of lessons over your stay to really get the hang of the sport.
More Recommendations
For the Love of Sport
Aruba has as many sporting options as all other Caribbean destinations combined. Many hotels work with outfitters like Red Sail Sports to arrange excellent activities for visitors, including snorkeling and scuba, horseback trips, wakeboarding, big-game fishing, surfing, and skydiving. If you can dream it up and attach a thrill to the experience, you can do it on Aruba. Red Sail Sports is one of the largest and most well-respected outfitters on the island, with new equipment, private catamarans, and plenty of boats to service guests. Delphi Watersports is considered the island’s finest fly-fishing outfitter, with experienced, inspiring guides ready to take you out on the water.
