Free Walking Tour Map to Brussels Best Art Nouveau

Brussels has over 200 examples of Art Nouveau buildings, many of which are open to the public at certain times of the year. Even if you can’t view them all from the inside, it’s worth admiring the exteriors. Visit Brussel s has put together a free, downloadable map of all of the important Art Nouveau architecture in the city, divided into 11 neighbourhoods. You simply print the guide and let your feet do the work. Don’t forget your camera!