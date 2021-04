Amsterdam in Photos

This past Fall I visited the cultural capital of the Netherlands, a place that is famous for its artists, musicians, and past; Amsterdam . Traveling here was like none of the other places I have been to in my 8 weeks of exploring Europe and here are some reasons why: 1. It is very family oriented, everyone travels together and you see big groups of people walking around everywhere. 2. Bikers here are absolutely insane! I think there may be more bikers on the streets than there are vehicles. 3. There are more canals than I can count! So many means of transportation here and it reminded me a little of Venice with the boats floating around. 4. Even though it is a very family oriented city, there is the red light district… Two very complete opposites (if I do say so myself). One street you will see a cathedral and the next, you see half naked women in windows. 5. Coffee shops are not actually coffee shops (a concept you won’t see in America that’s for sure). 6. The weather was consistent the entire weekend I was traveling; very gray, cold, and rainy 7. Even though the weather was not up to par, it was still one of the most beautiful cities I have traveled to so far, a concept you wouldn’t quite agree with all the time. From the culture, to the people, and the atmosphere, Amsterdam was quite a fun and interesting weekend. We started off our trip by renting an AirBnB in the center of the city (which I would highly recommend when traveling, for you get to experience more of the culture and people when staying in a residential area as opposed to a tourist site). After getting settled, we took on the very famous Van Gogh museum, Heineken Factory, I Amsterdam sign, local restaurants, Red Light district, shopping and much more. There is so much to do here in the Netherlands that I would highly recommend you make a travel itinerary and buy your museum ticket(s) beforehand to ensure seeing everything you want (we were not able to visit the Anne Frank house since it was sold out). The second day of our trip was spent with relaxing and walking around the gorgeous canals, eating and taking in the everyday Amsterdam life. That evening, my friends and I attended the Amsterdam Music Festival, an electric music concert featuring some of the most famous DJ’s in the world, and danced our butts off from 8pm to 3am. It was one of the best concerts I have attended in my 20 years of existence. Everything from the DJ’s, lights, special guests, and confetti shows, made this night very memorable. We ended this great weekend get-away with our last yummy meal and some shopping around the city. I thoroughly enjoyed wandering through this beautiful place and hope to return again in the future. that being said, I look forward to the many other trips I will be taking these next few months and hope that they live up to the Amsterdam standards that have been set on this very fun and exciting weekend!