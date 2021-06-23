Rembrandt’s “Night Watch” Finally Displayed How It’s Meant to Be Seen

One of Rembrandt van Rijn’s biggest paintings just got a bit bigger. A marriage of art and artificial intelligence has enabled Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum to recreate parts of the iconic Night Watch painting that were snipped off 70 years after Rembrandt finished it.

The printed strips now hang flush to the edges of the 1642 painting in the museum’s Honor Gallery. Their addition restores to the work the off-center focal point that that rebellious Golden Age master Rembrandt originally intended.

“It can breathe now,” museum director Taco Dibbits told the Associated Press on Wednesday, June 23.

The crowded painting’s two main characters, Captain Frans Banninck Cocq and Lieutenant Willem van Ruytenburch, are central in the chopped down painting. With the new digital additions—particularly a strip on the left of the painting that features two men and makes clear that a boy is looking over a balustrade—the main figures effectively are shifted to the right.

“It really gives the painting a different dynamic,” Dibbits said. “And what it taught us is that Rembrandt never does what you expect.”

The museum always knew the original, uncut, painting was bigger, in part thanks to a far smaller copy painted at the same time that is attributed to Gerrit Lundens.

Photo by AP Photo/Peter Dejong A photograph with lines showing the added parts explains how Rembrandt’s biggest painting was expanded.

Researchers and restorers who have painstakingly pored over the work for nearly two years using a battery of high-tech scanners, x-rays, and digital photography combined the vast amount of data they generated with the Lundens copy to recreate and print the missing strips.