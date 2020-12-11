To tell the troubling story of the Netherlands’ deep historical links to the slave trade, the country’s national museum is making it personal. The Rijksmuseum will open a major exhibition on the subject in February, bringing slavery to life by pulling into sharp focus the lives of 10 people, from a man enslaved in Ghana and transported to work in Brazil, to a wealthy Amsterdam socialite whose portrait was painted by Rembrandt van Rijn.

Work on the exhibition started in 2017, long before the Black Lives Matter movement swept the world this year and acted as a catalyst for debate on racial inequality following the death of Black man George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis on May 25.

“Black Lives Matters shows the urgency that this subject is addressed,” the museum’s general director, Taco Dibbits, said Thursday, December 10, in an online presentation unveiling details of the exhibition.

“Slavery was an essential component of the colonial period in the Netherlands, and many generations have suffered unimaginable injustice as a result,” Dibbits added. “The past has long been insufficiently examined in the national history of the Netherlands, including at the Rijksmuseum.”