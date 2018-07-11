Amsterdam’s Tiny Bridge Houses Are Now One-of-a-Kind Hotel Suites

It’s a common travel conundrum: Book an amazing hotel and you’ll never want to leave your room. But then you might feel guilty for not getting out and exploring the destination you spent hours on a plane to get to in the first place. If you’re torn between your love of amazing hotel design and experiencing all a city has to offer, Amsterdam’s new SWEETS hotel will both challenge your concept of a hotel and solve your problem by placing your bed directly over one of the city’s main attractions—its canals.

Scattered throughout Amsterdam, SWEETS hotel is repurposing 28 of the city’s iconic bridge houses that were decommissioned in 2017 after a centralized bridge control system was introduced, making it unnecessary for bridge keepers to open and close them manually for passing boat traffic.

Unlike a traditional hotel, each SWEETS “room” is a stand-alone structure with its own one-of-a-kind interiors to reflect the architectural period of the exterior of the bridge house. Designs range from the brick-focused “Amsterdam School” style popular in the early 19th century to modernist structures.

Photos by Mirjam Bleeker, courtesy of SWEETS hotel Built in 1974, the Theophile de Bockbrug bridge house is located near Amsterdam's Vondelpark.

The oldest house, pictured at top, is the Amstelschutsluis, which was built in 1673 in the middle of the Amstel River and remains accessible only by boat. The newest one is the Sluis Haveneiland, which dates back to 2009.

Because the tiny bridge houses are located throughout the city, travelers will get to explore neighborhoods that are off the typical tourist path.