Welcome to AFAR Answers: a deep dive into all your unanswered travel questions. Next up: What’s the difference between Holland and the Netherlands?

If you’re like me, you probably grew up thinking Holland and the Netherlands were both names for the European country famous for Gouda cheese, tulips, and wooden clogs. So when the Dutch government recently axed “Holland” from its tourism campaigns and all official government communications, you may have been sent, as I was, into a geographic tailspin.

Turns out that after decades of being considered interchangeable terms, Holland and the Netherlands are two very different things. According to the CIA World Factbook, the Kingdom of the Netherlands was formed in 1815 (and Belgium seceded from it in 1830—another fun fact I didn’t know). Of the 12 provinces that make up the Netherlands, Noord (North) Holland and Zuid (South) Holland are just two of them. So how did the entire country get nicknamed after two regions?

Blame bad branding. The Netherlands’ largest city—Amsterdam—is located in Noord Holland. Historically, that region has been the largest contributor to the nation’s wealth, so it became common practice to use the name as a synonym for the entire country.

But since most of the country’s 20 million tourists only stop in Amsterdam, the Netherlands is dropping the nickname officially in order to encourage travelers to explore outside of the Holland region and make its national branding more consistent to people from around the globe.