Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Tiananmen Square

Xicheng District, Beijing, China
Website
Tiananmen Square Beijing China
The heart of Beijing Beijing China
Girl with parasol Beijing China
Keeping your distance Beijing China
Tiananmen Square Beijing China
Tiananmen Square Beijing China
The heart of Beijing Beijing China
Girl with parasol Beijing China
Keeping your distance Beijing China
Tiananmen Square Beijing China

Tiananmen Square

The world's seventh-largest public square is best known in the West for the 1989 student protests, but this is also where, on October 1, 1949, Mao Zedong founded the People's Republic of China. The square was named for Tiananmen (which translates as "Gate of Heavenly Peace"), one of the gates of the former imperial city. It was built in 1651, then expanded in 1958 to four times its original size, and enlarged even further in 1976 with the construction of Mao's mausoleum. Arrive at sunrise to watch the solemn flag-raising ceremony, performed with pride, precision, and a touch of flair.
By Sophie Friedman , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Jonathan Timmerman
almost 7 years ago

The heart of Beijing

I know it is probably a bit touristy and a bit cliche to visit Tiananmen square, but it is also the heart of the heart of China. I was a child of the 80's and while I don't remember much about 1989, I remember images from Tiananmen. It is moving and awe inspiring to stand where so much history has been made. It is something I recomend to everyone plus it is close to just about every major attraction in downtown Beijing.
Stefanie Payne
almost 7 years ago

Girl with parasol

Young girl with parasol in Tienanmen Square.
Guy Needham
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Keeping your distance

When going to the flag raising in Tiananmen Square be prepared for extra zealous security forces. It pays to keep your distance - don't worry, you'll still get good photos - and keep your backback on your chest. They're not a fan of people walking around with things on their back.
Sophie Friedman
AFAR Local Expert
over 4 years ago

Tiananmen Square

The world's seventh-largest public square is best known in the West for the 1989 student protests, but this is also where, on October 1, 1949, Mao Zedong founded the People's Republic of China. The square was named for Tiananmen (which translates as "Gate of Heavenly Peace"), one of the gates of the former Imperial city. It was built in 1651, then expanded in 1958 to four times its original size, and enlarged even further in 1976 with the construction of Mao's Mausoleum. Arrive at sunrise to watch the solemn flag-raising ceremony, performed with pride, precision, and a touch of flair.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30