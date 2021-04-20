The PuXuan Hotel and Spa
No.1 WangFuJing Street, 东城区 China, 100006
| +86 10 5393 2627
Photo courtesy of The PuXuan
The PuXuan Hotel and SpaWhy we love it: A bespoke stay in one of Beijing’s most notable neighborhoods
The Highlights:
- Perks like included daily breakfast and complimentary minibars
- A luxury spa with state-of-the-art treatments
- An on-site tea sanctuary with private tasting areas
The Review:
Personalized guest experiences are the driving force behind The PuXuan Hotel and Spa, located just outside the Forbidden City in WangFuJing—one of Beijing’s most distinguished arts and cultural districts. The property boasts 116 guest rooms, each of which comes with daily breakfast for two, laundry and pressing services, and a fully stocked minibar.
Once checked in and settled, guests will want to head straight for the UR SPA, where tailor-made treatments range from facials and massages to more unique options like energy rituals and touch therapy. It’s the perfect preamble to an evening on site, where two dining outlets welcome guests for delicious dinners. Try Rive Gauche for modern French cuisine like côte de bouef with Béarnaise sauce and spiced pigeon with red plum jus, or Fu Chun Ju for authentic Cantonese fare, including dim sum like steamed chicken feet with black bean sauce and deep-fried shrimp spring rolls. Tea lovers will do well with a trip to the Tea Room, an urban escape offering private tasting spaces, a tea lab, and a retail area for souvenir shoppers.