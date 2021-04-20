Allegro, il Gelato Naturale
446 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85719, USA
| +1 520-207-1991
Rotating Flavors: Gelato in the DesertIn Tucson, gelato is, understandably, becoming part of the cityscape. A handful of Italian gelato-masters have settled here, educating desert palates with tempting desserts.
Here, just a few blocks from the University of Arizona, Allegro rotates its offerings in style—literally. (I mean, come on, isn't this the coolest frozen dessert display?)
Flavors such as saffron and anise, or even avocado, beckon on a hot evening.