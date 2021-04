Allegro, il Gelato Naturale

Rotating Flavors: Gelato in the Desert

In Tucson, gelato is, understandably, becoming part of the cityscape. A handful of Italian gelato-masters have settled here, educating desert palates with tempting desserts.Here, just a few blocks from the University of Arizona , Allegro rotates its offerings in style—literally. (I mean, come on, isn't this the coolest frozen dessert display?)Flavors such as saffron and anise, or even avocado, beckon on a hot evening.