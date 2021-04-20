Where are you going?
Allegro, il Gelato Naturale

446 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85719, USA
| +1 520-207-1991
Rotating Flavors: Gelato in the Desert Tucson Arizona United States

Rotating Flavors: Gelato in the Desert

In Tucson, gelato is, understandably, becoming part of the cityscape. A handful of Italian gelato-masters have settled here, educating desert palates with tempting desserts.

Here, just a few blocks from the University of Arizona, Allegro rotates its offerings in style—literally. (I mean, come on, isn't this the coolest frozen dessert display?)

Flavors such as saffron and anise, or even avocado, beckon on a hot evening.
By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert

