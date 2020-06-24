Alakea Produce Market 925 Maunakea St # C2, Honolulu, HI 96817, USA

Sweet Bubble Tea Once a week I allocate $3.65 for my favorite lychee bubble tea. The frozen beverage with black tapioca pearls tastes so delicious on a hot day. And, I also found that it provides a great deal of headache relief. The mom and pops store is run by a heartwarming couple who seem to know exactly what their business customers want to purchase at their corner store. They are known as "that place with all the anthurium flowers out front." On the corner of Merchant and Alakea, the brilliant display of fresh cut flowers certainly draws some customers inside for a soda, sandwich, fruit, candy, musabi, or bubble tea. I usually walked in and paid the lovely woman with cash and small talk for my bubble tea. She would rouse her husband awake and he would blend together my drink - always delivering it to me with an enormous grin, bow of the head, repeated "thank you's," and sometimes even a salute!