Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Alakea Produce Market

925 Maunakea St # C2, Honolulu, HI 96817, USA
+1 808-537-2287
Sweet Bubble Tea Honolulu Hawaii United States

Sweet Bubble Tea

Once a week I allocate $3.65 for my favorite lychee bubble tea. The frozen beverage with black tapioca pearls tastes so delicious on a hot day. And, I also found that it provides a great deal of headache relief. The mom and pops store is run by a heartwarming couple who seem to know exactly what their business customers want to purchase at their corner store. They are known as "that place with all the anthurium flowers out front." On the corner of Merchant and Alakea, the brilliant display of fresh cut flowers certainly draws some customers inside for a soda, sandwich, fruit, candy, musabi, or bubble tea. I usually walked in and paid the lovely woman with cash and small talk for my bubble tea. She would rouse her husband awake and he would blend together my drink - always delivering it to me with an enormous grin, bow of the head, repeated "thank you's," and sometimes even a salute!
By Andrea Rip , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer
13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer
What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown
What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown
Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories
Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories