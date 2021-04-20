Agriturismo Bonello Pienza, Val D'Orcia

Mmm...

Tuscany's centuries-old Pienza is one of the region's most beautiful towns, and one of its most delicious too. Situated between Montepulciano and Montalcino in the scenic Val d'Orcia, Pienza's biggest claim to fame is that it produces the best pecorino cheese in all of Italy. The town's "sotto cenere," or "under ashes," variety, made between October and July and seasoned for up to two months to develop its rich flavor, is arguably the best of the pecorinos.



Pienza has many wonderful little shops like this one, offering not only the world-famous pecorino cheeses but also rich meats, mild olive oils and bold red wines. For an unforgettable lunch experience, grab some freshly-prepared meat, cheese, still-warm bread and a bottle of wine and head to one of the town's many scenic viewpoints overlooking the Val d'Orcia valley below. Guaranteed to be a lunch you'll think back on fondly long after you leave Italy!