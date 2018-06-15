Yosemite’s Giant Sequoia Grove Reopens After Nearly Three Years

After years of being off limits to the public for renovations, Yosemite’s Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias welcomed its first visitors since 2015 on Friday morning.

The renovations, which cost a total of $40 million, began on the site back in July 2015 to replace the grove’s paved trails with natural surfaces and improve access to the famous 209-foot-tall Grizzly Giant and the California Tunnel Tree. The National Park Service and Yosemite Conservancy donors jointly funded the project.

“As the largest protection, restoration and improvement project in park history, this milestone reflects the unbridled passion so many people have to care for Yosemite so that future generations can experience majestic places like Mariposa Grove,” Michael Reynolds, Yosemite National Park superintendent, said in a statement. “These trees sowed the seeds of the national park idea in the 1800s and because of this incredible project it will remain one of the world’s most significant natural and cultural resources.”