Winter in Tuscany According to Massimo Ferragamo

Where to eat and explore while staying in an 800-year-old village.

Many would argue that spring and fall are the best months to travel to Tuscany: The weather is perfect, the crowds are minimal, and the wine harvest is plentiful. But Massimo Ferragamo, chairman of Ferragamo USA and founder of Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco estate in Tuscany, tells us why you should be planning a Tuscan getaway this winter. Massimo is the youngest son of Salvatore Ferragamo, who was often referred to as the “shoemaker to the stars.” Over a decade ago, he purchased a 4,200-acre estate in Tuscany and turned it into a truly tranquil escape. Normally closed during the winter months, Ferragamo decided to offer a Winter Villa Escape package at his Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco estate through April 12. What made you decide to open your villa during the winter? We wanted to share the pleasures of Tuscany in the wintertime with our guests, and there is no better way to have a truly Tuscan experience than staying in a villa. They offer a real home-away-from-home feeling and are the perfect retreat for reading, enjoying a glass of brunello by the fireplace, painting, and simply indulging in quality time with your loved ones. What do you love about Tuscany in the winter?

Many travelers associate Tuscany with summer travel or the fall wine harvest, but the Italian countryside is a magical wintertime destination that is worth discovering. The region offers a number of vibrant seasonal activities to partake in, while also serving as a breathtaking backdrop for deep relaxation and reflection. I love driving around Tuscany in the winter, exploring different Tuscan towns and getting lost in the rhythm of village life. There is always a new shop or restaurant to discover, and you don’t have to fight the crowds that you sometimes face in the warmer months. What can you do in Tuscany during the winter that you can’t do during the warm weather months? There are so many vibrant seasonal activities: markets, local fairs, and special attractions that are often missed by tourists who consider this time of year the off-season. Carnevale, for example, starts at the beginning of February and is a month-long celebration that includes masquerade balls, lively parades, traditional dishes, and over-the-top gatherings. Tuscany, Viareggio, Lucca, Arezzo, and Florence are all known for their Carnevale festivities. Benvenuto Brunello, the event at which the new brunello vintage is released, is also something that should not be missed during February, and the exhibition held in the center of Montalcino is open to the public for the first time this year. Courtesy of Rosewood Castilgion del Bosco What does your estate offer guests during the winter?

