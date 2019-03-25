Why You Should Go to Los Angeles This Spring

Photo by Jakob Layman
Mar 25, 2019
Photo by Jakob Layman
Inside the new Tartine Manufactory at ROW DTLA
Forget the super bloom. All of this season’s most exciting openings are centered around the city’s growing Arts District downtown.
Given the crowds and news coverage, it may seem like the only springtime activity in Southern California worth checking out is the super bloom. But there’s plenty happening in Los Angeles this season that has nothing to do with wildflowers. From checking in to a new hotel repurposed from a firehouse to exploring all of the events and restaurant openings at ROW DTLA, downtown L.A. and its growing Arts District are the places to be this season.
Dine at Alameda Supper Club at The Manufactory L.A.
Since 2009, April has been dedicated to celebrating all things photography in L.A. through a variety of events and exhibitions. On April 6, Wanderlust: A Silent Auction Benefit will be held at the House of Lucie at ROW DTLA featuring framed work from travel photographers, including Lucy Laucht and Frédéric Lagrange (both are also AFAR contributors). The money raised will be donated to the Natural Resources Defense Council. 777 S. Alameda St., biddingforgood.com
Check in to the Firehouse Hotel
The U.K.’s Dover Street Market made its West Coast debut in late 2018 in the Arts District, selling everything from Gucci and Commes des Garçons to streetwear brands like Supreme and Nike. Even if you’re not looking to shop, the 15,000-square-foot warehouse space is worth visiting for its art-installation-like displays and a light lunch on the outdoor patio at Rose Bakery. 606-608 Imperial St., losangeles.doverstreetmarket.com
Back in the heart of downtown, The Wolves opened last October in the historic Alexandria Hotel building. Styled after an early 1900s Parisian salon with punched tin and stained glass details, this craft cocktail bar features liqueurs, amari, vermouth, and bitters all made in-house using seasonal produce. If you want to take your cocktail experience to the next level both literally and figuratively, head upstairs to Le Néant for its omakase-style drinks menu and live music. 519 S. Spring St., thewolvesdtla.com
