The Singular Beauty of Mongolia Through a Photographer’s Eyes

In the Mongolian steppe, the first thing you notice is the silence.

It’s as all-encompassing as the landscape—an open stretch of green and brown plains set beneath seemingly endless blue skies.

Next, you feel as though you’ve entered another planet. Until you realize what’s really in front of you: one of the last true wildernesses on Earth.

It’s this intensity—the stillness of the land and its unspoiled nature—that initially inspired French photographer Frédéric Lagrange to visit western Mongolia in 2001.

Photo by Frédéric Lagrange Mongolia’s Tolbo Lake extends more than 8 miles across the country’s western Altai mountain range.

Over the next 17 years, Lagrange made 13 separate, month-long trips to the country, traveling from the southern Gobi Desert to the northern Taiga Mountains and almost everywhere in between.

What resulted was a striking photography book project, Mongolia , which tells the story of this fascinating country through photographs of its landscapes and the people who inhabit them.

Photo by Frédéric Lagrange Traditional coats known as “deel” have been sported among Mongol tribes for centuries. They are commonly worn with a large silk sash.

Which is, to say, not many.

Landlocked between Russia and China, Mongolia is considered the most sparsely populated country in the world. Its 605,000 square miles are shared by some 3 million people, nearly half of whom live in the capital city of Ulaanbaatar.

The country’s vast terrains have served as roaming grounds for nomadic populations since the rule of the Mongol Empire during the 13th and 14th centuries. Today, Mongolia’s nomadic people make up approximately 30 percent of the country’s population. But as the world continues to modernize with the spread of technology to even its most remote corners, Mongolia’s remaining nomads have become some of the world’s last living practitioners of this lifestyle.

Photo by Frédéric Lagrange Mongolia’s nomadic herders tend to sheep, goats, camels, yaks, and horses just as their ancestors have for thousands of years.

According to the photographer, it was clear during his initial trip that the no-longer-regime-controlled nation was only just beginning to open up to outside influence and visitors.

Lagrange first visited Mongolia in 2001, just over 10 years after the collapse of the Soviet Union. Inspired by his grandfather’s stories of being rescued by kind-hearted Mongol fighters as an imprisoned soldier during World War II, Lagrange had long held a fascination with the country and its people.

“Mongolian people had been very closed off to the rest of the world under Soviet rule, which was very evident during my visit,” he says. “There was very little technology and the country’s herding traditions were still widespread.”