Vanguard 2017: Ruben Caldwell, Leigh Salem, Brian Smith, and Jou-Yie Chou, Partners at Studio Tack

Scribner’s Catskill Lodge is one of the most stylish new arrivals in the bucolic Catskills of upstate New York.

But beyond the 38-room lodge’s sleek blond wood floors and handmade leather chairs, there are quirks that evoke the 1960s-era building’s hippies-and-gemstones past: a mirror on the ceiling of one of the bedrooms, an enormous deer head mounted on the wall in Prospect, the lodge’s restaurant.

Scribner’s is a prime example of what Studio Tack does so well. The Brooklyn-based design and development group’s nine hotels are the just-right retreats you want to keep in your back pocket for a weekend getaway. Many of them are repurposed buildings in cool destinations (Lake Tahoe; Jackson, Wyoming) and occasionally unexpected ones (Saratoga Springs, New York; the Delaware shore). They’re affordable and intimate, have handsome public spaces, and always tell a story about their locations.

“With all of our projects, there’s some sort of significance to them, whether it’s architectural, cultural, or geographic,” says Jou-Yie Chou, one of Studio Tack’s four partners. “It would be hard to produce anywhere else.”

Photo by Cheyenne Pearson

Chou first joined forces with Leigh Salem, Brian Smith, and Ruben Caldwell in 2012 to complete their first hotel project, the 16-room Dogfish Inn in Delaware, commissioned by the Dogfish Head brewery as a place for its visitors to sleep post-imbibing. Since then, the team has sharpened its approach with each new project, creating lodgings that appeal to a young and urban creative class.