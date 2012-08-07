Who’s Who in Beijing Fashion

Beijing’s independent fashion designers are making their mark with highly modern clothing for men and women. (Read “China Chic.”) Here are nine designers to watch.

VEGA WANG

Highly cerebral, Wang’s sophisticated designs have stories to tell. Watch for her select conceptual lines and her experimentation with techy ‘smart materials.’ vegawang.com

CHRISTINE LAU, CHICTOPIA

Trained as a textile designer in London, Lau designs whimsical, retro-inspired totems to femininity. Some of her memorable pieces include neon-colored suits and sheer dresses with hoop skirts. chictopia.com

UMA WANG

Shanghai-based Wang is part of the generation that first introduced avant-garde fashion to China in the 1990s and early 2000s. Her pieces still stand out, from asymmetric oversized knits to printed cashmere leggings. umawang.com

RICOSTRU

Riko Manchit Au’s elegant line offers something for everyone: a mix of flowing materials and smartly minimalist pieces for women, and slim-cut weekend casuals for men. ricostru.com

LIU LU

After studying in Paris and New York City, and working as a stylist for the likes of Rihanna and Nelly Furtado, Lu returned to Beijing and founded her own Lu 12.28 label. Her feminine clothes use bold colors and straight cuts. (Pictured above.)

LEO KONG

Barely out of fashion school in France, Kong is meticulous about details. Recent women’s wear collections have included intricately woven patterns and metal studs. His men’s line is highly tailored.