Where to Stay, Swim, and Eat Off the Beaten Path in Jamaica

There’s more to Jamaica than the famous tourist traps. We asked our local expert, Lebawit Lily Girma, three questions that will ensure you find the secret waters, cozy hotels, and authentic foods you crave on a truly immersive Caribbean excursion.

Where can I stay to break out of the tourist bubble?

Over on the east coast, around the city of Port Antonio, you’ll find fewer crowds but plenty of culture and landscapes in every shade of green. The renovated Trident is a worthy splurge: Watch the sunset from your villa’s Caribbean-facing plunge pool and then check out nearby Geejam, a hotel and recording studio (Björk and India.Arie have made albums here). Your meal of curried fresh-caught shrimp might be accompanied by live mento, a style of Jamaican folk music. For something even more remote, take a 50-minute drive along the coast to the neighboring village of Manchioneal, where you can hike out to the sprawling Reach Falls, which are easily the island’s most enchanting.

After the beach, where else can I dip my toes?