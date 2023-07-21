Travel InspirationHotels

The Beverly Hills Hotel

9641 Sunset Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210, USA
https://www.dorchestercollection.com/en/los-angeles/the-beverly-hills-hotel/
324963dd7379502682906d353a2497cc.jpg

The Beverly Hills Hotel

H5PE8_52077198_BHHSign.jpg

The Beverly Hills Hotel

The Lobby of The Beverly Hills Hotel ORDER The Lobby of The Beverly Hills Hotel

The Lobby of The Beverly Hills Hotel ORDER The Lobby of The Beverly Hills Hotel

The Beverly Hills Hotel

366931640e765761fe13244f297c31b2.jpg

The Beverly Hills Hotel

4c8acfd4ac8b824094648e86462b2057.jpg

The Beverly Hills Hotel

ad0a1e0b69f52e468e013d3aacca050c.jpg

The Beverly Hills Hotel

b83092b6464db73003bbb17f1f14853b.jpg

The Beverly Hills Hotel

b53dcee91d7281eff658d46942bde892.jpg

The Beverly Hills Hotel

f14920f04c20c61121f412d7e7f276d1.jpg

The Beverly Hills Hotel

a23bab2904a2c9ff680a18d0cf1811f8.jpg

The Beverly Hills Hotel

9c0f47250524e5ca9c4c43ed802f4717.jpg

The Beverly Hills Hotel

8ffe5fe043721e27c1f9e914d05bec43.jpg

The Beverly Hills Hotel

90d57e26aa797fe74674aed7928c912e.jpg

The Beverly Hills Hotel

324963dd7379502682906d353a2497cc.jpg
H5PE8_52077198_BHHSign.jpg
The Lobby of The Beverly Hills Hotel ORDER The Lobby of The Beverly Hills Hotel
366931640e765761fe13244f297c31b2.jpg
4c8acfd4ac8b824094648e86462b2057.jpg
ad0a1e0b69f52e468e013d3aacca050c.jpg
b83092b6464db73003bbb17f1f14853b.jpg
b53dcee91d7281eff658d46942bde892.jpg
f14920f04c20c61121f412d7e7f276d1.jpg
a23bab2904a2c9ff680a18d0cf1811f8.jpg
9c0f47250524e5ca9c4c43ed802f4717.jpg
8ffe5fe043721e27c1f9e914d05bec43.jpg
90d57e26aa797fe74674aed7928c912e.jpg
CHECK AVAILABILITY

When the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel first opened for business in 1912, Beverly Hills was just a suburb of Los Angeles, and the hotel provided a place for people to stay when looking at parcels of land to live on in the area. But as the city of Beverly Hills developed, the hotel—nicknamed the Pink Palace—became a perennial favorite among the Hollywood set ranging from Golden Age stars like Charlie Chaplin and Marilyn Monroe to modern day celebrities like the Kardashians, Saweetie, and Mark Wahlberg. Today the hotel is run by the global luxury hotel group Dorchester Collection, and the famous cursive sign, whose font was created by architect Paul Revere Williams, one of the few Black architects at the time in L.A., still greets guests upon arrival.

The 210 guest rooms in the main building and 23 bungalows sit on 12 landscaped acres. The guest rooms feature midcentury modern–inspired design, some of the most comfortable hotel beds in the game, and marble bathrooms. They include a dreamy one-bedroom, Rat Pack suite in the Crescent Wing that was a favorite of Frank Sinatra; it’s decked out with a full bar, grand piano, and a patio. Each bungalow is unique: Some are themed after famous former patrons. The Marilyn Monroe bungalow is resplendent with touches of pink while the Howard Hughes is aviation themed and features dark woods and forest greens.

The Beverly Hills Hotel feels like an urban resort, with a 19,000-square-foot spa, an iconic pool and lounge area decorated in a Barbie-esque pink, a bar, and three dining options. The poolside Cabana Cafe is best for soaking up those Southern California rays (the McCarthy chopped salad is especially popular), while the Polo Lounge is said to be a favorite among Hollywood executives. The Fountain Room Coffee Room, famous for its pies, cakes, and breakfast options, was where Geffen Records signed Guns N’ Roses onto its label.

By Mae Hamilton

More Recommendations

Kate Thorman
Thu Mar 26 16:53:33 EDT 2015

A slice of old Hollywood

There’s something to be said for the place that gave Beverly Hills its name and turned it into one of the most desirable neighborhoods in the country. Opened in 1912 amid the fields of the foothills of the Santa Monica Mountains, the Beverly Hills Hotel and its luxurious bungalows were a mainstay of the Hollywood scene since day one. In the early days the hotel attracted the likes of Charlie Chaplin and Douglas Fairbanks, made gossip rags as a Rat Pack drinking hole, and appeared in more than a few films. Its legendary Polo Lounge and Cabana Café—revamped along with the rest of the hotel between 2012 and 2014—embody the decadence of midcentury silver screen society, in all its signature pink-and-green, retro botanical-print glory.

Nowadays, the iconic pool, the scene of many a photoshoot and film, is open to the public for a fee, so the stars confine themselves to the kitted-out, guests-only pool cabanas and the storied, residence-like bungalows. But, between the anything-you-wish service, 12 acres of exotic gardens, and lovingly restored deco-meets-1940s–style rooms, everyone’s somebody, here.

Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More From AFAR
Death &amp; Co D.C. replaced the much-lauded Columbia Room—but it kept the iconic mural.
Bars + Nightlife
This Cult NYC Cocktail Bar Just Opened in Washington, D.C.—Here’s a Look Inside
July 21, 2023 06:35 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
the front exterior of a bright pink house flanked by two palm trees and blue skies above located in the Bahamas
Air Travel News
Alaska Airlines Just Added These New International Routes
July 21, 2023 06:35 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
boats lined up along docks and building along the waterfront in Amsterdam
Trending News
Amsterdam Votes to Ban Large Cruise Ships From City Center—What This Means for Upcoming Cruises
July 21, 2023 05:25 PM
 · 
Michelle Baran
Father and Children Exploring Desert Landscape
National Parks
Top 10 U.S. National Parks to Visit With Kids
July 21, 2023 01:23 PM
 · 
Tanvi Chheda
Green sunglasses with a geometrical shape
Hotels
These Boutique Hotels Will Now Loan You Fun Wardrobe Accessories During Your Stay—for Free
July 20, 2023 06:58 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
Lanikai Beach on Oahu with palm trees and green hills in background
Trending News
The Best Last-Minute Summer Travel Deals to Book Now
July 20, 2023 03:15 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
The Best Meteor Shower of the Year Peaks This Weekend
Natural Wonders
When the Best Meteor Shower of the Year, the Perseids, Peaks in 2023
July 20, 2023 01:35 PM
 · 
Lyndsey Matthews
silhouettes of people waiting in line at an airport
Loyalty + Rewards
How to Avoid the Crowds at Priority Pass Airport Lounges
July 20, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
Paul Rubio
Chez Noir
Food + Drink
These California Restaurants Just Earned Michelin Stars
July 19, 2023 06:43 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
Load More