Things to Do in Sausalito, California

This small town across from San Francisco has a lot to offer. Here are some of our favorite stores, restaurants, and things to do.

Heath Ceramics Sausalito
400 Gate 5 Rd, Sausalito, CA 94965, USA
Heath Ceramics was founded in 1948 by Edith Heath. Today it is one of the most lasting examples of midcentury American design. Heath is famous for its tableware collections, as well as its tile. The colors are amazing, and their bud vases make for great West Coast hostess gifts. There’s a store in the Ferry Building and in the Mission in San Francisco, but the Sausalito outlet is the original factory, and a trip here--especially during the semi-annual sale--offers an opportunity to see the process at work and score some “seconds” at terrific prices. Head to the restaurant Fish after your visit, and order a glass of cold white wine and a crab sandwich.
April 20, 2021 03:30 PM
 · 
Julia Cosgrove
Marin Headlands State Park
I discovered this Marin Headlands view of the Golden Gate Bridge on one of my very first trips to San Francisco. In my three-plus years living in the Bay Area, I still haven’t found a view to top it. My favorite time to visit is just after sunset, when most tourists are fleeing from the evening breeze and the lights from the Golden Gate are just beginning to glow. If you’re lucky, you might witness an illuminated container ship as it exits the Bay on its way to Asia. This vantage point is on the North side of the Golden Gate—for the active traveler it’s a lovely green hike after a stroll across the bridge but alternately you can dive up. There’s also a closer view at the base of the hill.
April 20, 2021 03:26 PM
 · 
Serena Renner
Salito’s Crab House & Prime Rib
1200 Bridgeway, Sausalito, CA 94965, USA
Sausaltio Crab House offers a great brunch with outdoor patio dining and views of the harbor. The no corkage fee is a great plus, allowing you to bring your own drink to save some money. I’d recommend the open face omelet with raw milk white cheddar cheese and green onions.
April 20, 2021 03:57 PM
 · 
Samantha Juda
Early morning in Sausalito, CA. Sausalito is a picturesque San Francisco Bay area city in Marin County
Rolf52/age fotostock
Downtown Sausalito
Sausalito, CA 94965, USA
Get a small-town experience just a short ferry ride or an easy drive from San Francisco in Sausalito. The town is known for its seaside charm, but there are a few not-to-miss things to do while you’re there.

1. Grab lunch at one of the many restaurants and cafés with views of the San Francisco skyline.

2. Walk along Bridgeway, Sausalito’s main drag, and browse the numerous souvenir shops, boutiques, and art galleries.

3. Sausalito’s houseboat community showcases anything from renovated architectural gems to repurposed barges to vessels that need some serious TLC. These are private homes, so be respectful when wandering around. Liberty Dock and Issaquah Dock are good places to start.

4. The Bay Model Visitor Center, run by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, is an acre-and-a-half scale reconstruction of the Bay Area’s waterways. From an observation platform, watch tides ebb and flow every 15 minutes, and marvel at just how big the bay really is.

5. Kayak or stand-up paddleboard. Near the Bay Model, Sea Trek offers several types of classes for both, catering to all skill levels.

6. Stock up on dinnerwear made in Sausalito at Heath Ceramics. Among the houseboats and artist studios is the original 1959 factory, where the clay is made, and the plates, bowls and cups are shaped and glazed. There is also tour each Friday, and weekend tours Saturday and Sunday. The factory is slightly north of downtown.
April 20, 2021 03:26 PM
Bar Bocce
1250 Bridgeway, Sausalito, CA 94965, USA
For active types, on a beautiful San Francisco day, bike across the Golden Gate Bridge and up to Sausalito -- it’s a gorgeous 10-mile ride). Once you’ve arrived, grab a few drinks and a pizza on the patio of Bar Bocce, which has stunning bay and Tiburon views. Beyond pizza, the menu here focuses on a selection of salads (including a nice one with kale) and lots of appetizers, if you’re just looking for something lighter. On the way out you can either bike back or hop on the ferry from Sausalito back to the city. It makes for a perfect, non-traditional San Francisco day. It also makes for a great date activity.
April 20, 2021 04:09 PM
 · 
Becca Blond
