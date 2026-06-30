Why Buffalo, New York, Is Back on the Travel Map

Buffalo, New York, is a destination where history and reinvention coexist, shaping everything from its skyline and shoreline to its culinary scene. The city’s architectural legacy is visible in landmark downtown buildings, Frank Lloyd Wright–designed homes, and numerous preserved historic spaces that reflect different eras of growth. That heritage extends into Buffalo’s cultural life, where institutions like the Buffalo AKG Art Museum anchor a contemporary arts scene that continues to evolve.
Along the Lake Erie waterfront, you’ll find former industrial spaces reimagined as public gathering places, where visitors can kayak, bike, and enjoy time on the water’s edge. Across the city, historic buildings have found new life as boutique hotels, restaurants, and performance venues.
Buffalo’s culinary identity ties it all together, blending iconic local staples like chicken wings and beef on weck with a growing wave of modern restaurants, microbreweries, and craft cocktail bars. The result is a city that’s at once rooted in tradition and constantly transforming, offering travelers a mix of architecture, food, culture, and outdoor experiences.
Featured Articles
Follow Buffalo’s flavors across neighborhoods with stops for wings, beef on weck, global flavors, artisan pastries, and locally brewed beer.
From Frank Lloyd Wright homes to restored landmarks, Buffalo’s design legacy is shaping its comeback.
Buffalo’s former industrial shoreline is now a lively hub of recreation, history, and lakeside views.
From a legendary jazz club to an Underground Railroad church, George Scott, president of the Colored Musicians Club and Jazz Museum, shares how Buffalo’s Black heritage is being preserved, restored, and reintroduced to the public.
February 9, 2026 03:49 PM ·
Chicken wings are a given, but be sure to save room for roast beef sandwiches, pepperoni pizza, cheese-stuffed banana peppers, and more.
Historic restorations, repurposed structures, and a hotel in an old psych ward have helped make the City of Good Neighbors an increasingly exciting place to visit.
Discover a bounty of surprises in this resurging city in Western New York.
From 20th-century masterpieces to contemporary murals, here are ways you can enjoy all the art, culture, and design in Buffalo—the other New York City.
It may be tiny, but Allentown is packed with delicious food, historical architecture, and live music venues worth exploring.
For decades, Buffalo was home to several corner pubs and a handful of breweries, but as the population shrank, so did the bar count. Thankfully, with the city’s resurgence came a slew of local taverns, high-end cocktail bars, cozy coffee shops, and late-night clubs that, together, have created a better-than-ever drinks scene. From Elmwood Village to Hertel, there’s no shortage of places to imbibe in Buffalo these days.
December 16, 2020 01:21 PM ·
There’s so much more to Buffalo’s food scene than chicken wings. With creative chefs, farm-to-table restaurants, and craft cocktail bars galore, the city is quickly making a name for itself as a culinary capital. Much of its success is thanks to large refugee and immigrant populations, who continue to infuse the city with international ingredients and cooking techniques.
December 16, 2020 01:21 PM ·
Many of Buffalo’s best hotels used to be something else, from Victorian mansions and architectural landmarks to an insane asylum designed by one of America’s most famous architects. A stay at any offers the chance to learn the city’s history while exploring what’s new and exciting in town.
December 16, 2020 01:21 PM ·
When it comes to shopping, Buffalo has you covered with everything from quaint boutiques and high-end fashion retailers to consignment stores, vinyl shops, and a variety of small, family-run spots. A stroll through Allentown, Elmwood Village, the West Side, and Hertel reveals one-of-a-kind clothing, classic home decor, vintage records, and pretty much everything in between—no need to head out to the suburbs for a mega-mall experience here.
December 16, 2020 01:21 PM ·