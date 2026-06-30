Why Buffalo, New York, Is Back on the Travel Map

Buffalo, New York, is a destination where history and reinvention coexist, shaping everything from its skyline and shoreline to its culinary scene. The city’s architectural legacy is visible in landmark downtown buildings, Frank Lloyd Wright–designed homes, and numerous preserved historic spaces that reflect different eras of growth. That heritage extends into Buffalo’s cultural life, where institutions like the Buffalo AKG Art Museum anchor a contemporary arts scene that continues to evolve.

Along the Lake Erie waterfront, you’ll find former industrial spaces reimagined as public gathering places, where visitors can kayak, bike, and enjoy time on the water’s edge. Across the city, historic buildings have found new life as boutique hotels, restaurants, and performance venues.

Buffalo’s culinary identity ties it all together, blending iconic local staples like chicken wings and beef on weck with a growing wave of modern restaurants, microbreweries, and craft cocktail bars. The result is a city that’s at once rooted in tradition and constantly transforming, offering travelers a mix of architecture, food, culture, and outdoor experiences.

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