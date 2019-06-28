How Buffalo Transformed Its Famous Architecture for a New Era

Tucked away on residential streets, between rows of nondescript buildings, are Buffalo’s architectural masterpieces. Until recently, these historical gems went almost entirely unnoticed, but thanks to a renewed interest in preserving the Queen City, they’re finally getting the attention they deserve.

A century ago, when Buffalo was at its economic peak, stately mansions lined the avenues and buildings by famed architects popped up all over town. However, urban sprawl and a misdirected effort at modernization eventually hit the city hard, and by the 1960s, people were leaving Buffalo in droves. Many of the mansions were demolished to make way for parking lots and chain stores, and the construction of masterful buildings came to an abrupt halt.

“There were some bleak times,” says Jessie Fisher, executive director of Preservation Buffalo Niagara, referencing the urban renewal practices of the 1960s and ’70s, when the local government approved demolition of almost any building to help market neighborhoods for redevelopment. The tactic rarely worked, and certain areas were left with a gap-toothed appearance that lingers today.

Photo by Noah Kalina The Martin House’s original conservatory was rebuilt as part of the first-ever reconstruction of Wright buildings.

Lately, though, Buffalonians have begun to reinvest in their hometown history. Achievements like the $50 million restoration of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Darwin Martin House and the $100 million Hotel Henry development have not only saved historic structures previously slated for demolition but also turned them into engines for Buffalo’s economic resurgence.

“Buffalo is like a 40-square-mile architectural museum,” says Fisher. “Except for Chicago, it has the greatest collection of work by various architects. That level of a collection, especially in a city like Buffalo, really sets us apart.”

It’s a fact no longer lost on developers. As money flowed back into Buffalo following the 2008 recession, companies—spurred on by historic tax credits—began to look at the city’s older buildings as areas of opportunity.