The Best Shopping in Buffalo
When it comes to shopping, Buffalo has you covered with everything from quaint boutiques and high-end fashion retailers to consignment stores, vinyl shops, and a variety of small, family-run spots. A stroll through Allentown, Elmwood Village, the West Side, and Hertel reveals one-of-a-kind clothing, classic home decor, vintage records, and pretty much everything in between—no need to head out to the suburbs for a mega-mall experience here.
25 Grant St, Buffalo, NY 14213, USA
For authentic souvenirs from all over the world, head to the West Side Bazaar. The incubator on the Grant Street Corridor supports refugees, immigrants, and low-income entrepreneurs on their path to becoming successful business owners, providing them space to pursue their dreams. Start in the stalls, where you’ll find everything from Rwandan peace baskets and Burmese puppets to Sudanese jewelry and macramé art by an Iraqi woman named Nadeen Yousef. Afterward, refuel with your choice of Mexican cuisine, Asian snacks, Ethiopian fare, halal food, and more.
1451 Hertel Ave, Buffalo, NY 14216, USA
A consummate purveyor of all things music and vintage vinyl, Phil Machemer sold records at the Peddler Flea Market before opening Revolver Records in North Buffalo in 2015. Now, he offers more than 30,000 new and quality used records at his brick-and-mortar space, helping shoppers choose from jazz, indie rock, soul, metal, hip-hop, punk, international, country, and anything else they desire. Machemer has had so much success with his store that he just opened a second location with a similarly varied selection in the heart of Elmwood Village.
1251 Hertel Ave, Buffalo, NY 14216, USA
Located on North Buffalo’s Hertel Avenue, MiMo Decor highlights mid-century, modernist, and contemporary design. Rated the best place in the city to find vintage furniture by local lifestyle magazine Buffalo Spree, the shop offers a range of upscale pieces, from bar cabinets to dresser sets. Father-daughter duo Joe and Jessica Buscaglia run the store, with Joe working to restore American and Scandinavian furniture and Jessica in charge of retail and design services. Visitors here can expect a showroom of unique items, plus a range of services, from rehabs and total rebuilds to in-home consultations, staging and furniture rental, upholstering, and more.
712 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14222, USA
Housed in a cottage in Elmwood Village, Bureau offers both ready-to-wear and made-to-measure clothing for the stylish man. Here, guys can shop for everything from dress shirts and sweaters to jackets and pocket squares, or schedule a fitting with a seasoned tailor to create a custom piece. While similar shops tend to offer clothing and services at an unattainable price point, the owners at Bureau welcome clients on a budget and work hard to maintain a friendly, approachable shopping environment.
168 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14201, USA
For the coolest and most unique clothing in Buffalo, head to this streetwear-focused consignment shop in Allentown. While everything here is vintage, the selection puts a special focus on the 1980s to the present, with pieces from Supreme, Bape, Palace, Off-White, Anti Social Social Club, and more. Sneakerheads will be particularly impressed with the collection of vintage kicks in pristine condition, while sports fanatics will love all the old-school team gear, from Sabres sweatpants to a Bills Super Bowl T-shirt from 1991. Prices are affordable, especially considering the quality of products for sale, and the selection is updated regularly so you’re always guaranteed to find something new.