The Best Shopping in Buffalo

168 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14201, USA

For the coolest and most unique clothing in Buffalo, head to this streetwear-focused consignment shop in Allentown. While everything here is vintage, the selection puts a special focus on the 1980s to the present, with pieces from Supreme, Bape, Palace, Off-White, Anti Social Social Club, and more. Sneakerheads will be particularly impressed with the collection of vintage kicks in pristine condition, while sports fanatics will love all the old-school team gear, from Sabres sweatpants to a Bills Super Bowl T-shirt from 1991. Prices are affordable, especially considering the quality of products for sale, and the selection is updated regularly so you’re always guaranteed to find something new.