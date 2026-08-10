California’s Hot Springs Are Having a Well-Deserved Moment

California’s abundant mineral waters have a history spanning sacred Native American healing sites and 19th century health resorts. Today, this wealth of geothermal activity attracts those seeking the relaxation and health benefits of the hot springs. In California, however, soaking in the waters is just one part of the experience.

You’ll find natural baths conveniently located everywhere from the edge of Sonoma’s famed wine country to the sun-drenched desert basin of Greater Palm Springs, each with its own personality and approach to wellness. From grand, five-star resorts to historic boutique hotels, these hot spring destinations showcase the distinctly Californian lifestyle, blending well-being and nature, whether through thermal immersion, healthy fine dining, or simply reveling in the state’s scenic beauty.

Historic hot springs, from Calistoga to San Diego

For as long as California’s been a state, Calistoga has been attracting visitors from around the world, thanks to its Mediterranean-like climate, attractions such as the Old Faithful Geyser of California, and some of the best wineries in Napa Valley. Indian Springs Resort, founded by California’s first millionaire, has long been a landmark. Its natural mineral waters in a beautifully renovated, century-old pool make it worth including in any itinerary today.

The Mountain Course at La Quinta Resort is part of PGA West. Courtesy of Visit California

In Southern California, Greater Palm Springs’ ancient waters help the region hold its own place in history among California’s most prestigious resort towns. In downtown Palm Springs, the Spa at Séc-he—accessible by day pass to those staying in the area—is built around a sacred, ancient spring protected by the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians. Guests can soak in these waters across the property’s 22 pools while also enjoying amenities like halotherapy salt caves, acoustic zero-gravity vibration chairs, and quartz cupping massages.

With its own 600-year-old thermal waters, Two Bunch Palms is a casual, intimate wellness retreat some 20 minutes north of Palm Springs featuring an updated take on mid-century modernism.

Just 30 minutes south of the city, surrounded by the Santa Rosa and San Jacinto Mountains National Monument and the nine championship-level golf courses which comprise PGA West, La Quinta Resort stands as one of the originals in the region, now celebrating its 100th anniversary.

At this resort, you can play a round at the Pete Dye Mountain Course, order a lion’s mane mushroom steak or a pork chop from Snake River Farms at Morgan’s in the Desert. Though it may not have its own natural hot springs onsite, La Quinta is hardly lacking in opportunities for a serious soak, with 42 climate-controlled pools across its well-kept grounds.

Further south, hidden in the high desert “Mountain Empire” subregion just east of San Diego, lies the alkaline waters of Jacumba Hot Springs. The hotel—said to have been everything from public bathhouse to a retreat for Hollywood stars like Marlene Dietrich and Clark Gable—today is a destination for delicious food, live music, and thoughtful design with a packed calendar of candlelit concerts and bathhouse bazaars.

Another rustic and remote option is the bohemian, clothing-optional Harbin Hot Springs, a few hours north of San Francisco. Or continue heading north to the Vichy Springs Resort, an expansive, 172-year-old property whose “Champagne Baths” have reportedly hosted the likes of Teddy Roosevelt, Jack London, Patch Adams, and Wavy Gravy.

Fine dining and wineries near California hot springs

SingleThread’s farm Courtesy of Visit California

You’re never too far from a well-crafted meal in California, and several hot spring sites feature excellent culinary programs and nearby restaurants worth discovering. In Sonoma County, Morton’s Warm Springs is about 40 minutes away from SingleThread, which has three Michelin stars and focuses on biodiversity by sourcing ingredients from its own farm.

Guests enjoy farm-to-table feasts at the Healdsburg restaurant which manages to distinguish itself year after year, even in a region renowned for the finest in fine dining. While in the region, book a visit or two to estate wineries like Coursey Graves, Ledson, and Annadel.

For those visiting the Central Coast, schedule a few days just outside of San Luis Obispo at Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort. The welcoming resort features mineral waters and a garden-to-table program all onsite.

Hot spring resorts, from Sonoma County to Palm Springs and beyond

Solage in Calistoga Courtesy of Visit California/David H. Collier

For a retreat built around these natural springs, California has ample five-star resorts to consider. In wine country, the waters that fed the former Boyes Hot Springs Hotel in 1902 now supply Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa, which combines geothermal pools with a full-service spa, golfing among the vineyards, and multiple onsite restaurants. For a more intimate, bucolic experience in the area, you can stay 45 minutes west in Forestville’s Farmhouse Inn while still having access to the Fairmont’s springs and spa.

In Calistoga, Solage offers room to stretch out with its charming, clapboard studios among the oaks. The 20,000 square-foot spa features volcanic ash mud baths as one of its signature treatments.

Dining at the Four Seasons Resort and Residences in Napa Valley Courtesy of Visit California/Max Whittaker

Nearby, the Four Seasons Resort and Residences in Napa Valley welcomes larger parties with modern, three- and four-bedroom villas nestled between the property’s vineyard and the Palisades Mountains. You can also book its optional in-villa dinners prepared by a private chef.

Sensei Porcupine Creek, set on 230 acres just south of Palm Springs, is an adults-only oasis specializing in high-tech wellness programs. Think one-on-one nutrition consultations with biomarkers and prenatal fitness sessions.

The pool at Murrieta Hot Springs Resort Courtesy of Visit California/David H. Collier

Further south, between Los Angeles and San Diego in Riverside County, Murrieta Hot Springs Resort dates to the 19th century. A comprehensive renovation in 2024 reinvigorated the property into what USA Today recently ranked the top hot spring in the country. The resort has more than 50 thermal baths, an aromatherapeutic cedar sauna, and a “Kneipp Walk” of alternating cold and hot plunges (named for the 19th-century naturopath who invented the treatment) across its 46 acres. Overnight stays with 24-hour pool access or a day pass for those just passing through are available.

What ties all of these destinations together is more than warm, soothing water; it’s a holistic approach to healthy living which comes naturally in California. Rooted in history yet continuing to evolve, each of these springs will delight travelers with a world of excellent eating, thoughtful design, and beautiful, calming landscapes, whether in a vintage pool in wine country or a quiet, stylish hideaway in the desert. For more information on wellness travel in California, check out VisitCalifornia.com.