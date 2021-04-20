The Best Restaurants in Buffalo

444 Forest Ave, Buffalo, NY 14213, USA

Located in the recently restored Hotel Henry, 100 Acres was one of the most anticipated restaurant openings in years when it debuted in mid-2017. Today, it continues to live up to the hype with a menu of market-fresh fare sourced from local farmers and suppliers. The restaurant is spread out over the first floor of the hotel, with tables lining the halls and former foyer. Here, guests indulge in artisanal bread and pastries from the in-house bakery, plus delicious dishes like seared scallops with raisin-caper vinaigrette, and marinated chicken with roasted asparagus. In the future, 100 Acres has plans to develop the footprint of its building’s original 19th-century greenhouses to create a kitchen garden, where it will grow much of the ingredients for its hyper-seasonal menu.