Where to Eat in Buffalo, New York, Right Now

Buffalo’s food scene is deeply tied to its identity. It’s a place where chefs and diners take iconic dishes like chicken wings and beef on weck seriously, and where a new generation of restaurants, bakeries, and bars are pushing the city forward in exciting ways.

Over the course of a long weekend, it’s possible to experience both sides of Buffalo’s food culture: the spots that define the city and the newer openings that reflect where it’s headed next. From bakeries and brunch to breweries and stylish late-night cocktail bars, perhaps the best way to explore Buffalo is by following its flavors.

Eat Buffalo wings, beef on weck, and donuts

Beef on weck Courtesy of Visit Buffalo/Drew Brown

After you arrive in Buffalo, the first stop on a food-focused trip is non-negotiable: Anchor Bar, the birthplace of Buffalo wings. It’s essential for understanding the city’s most famous dish, where the original preparation established the balance of heat, richness, and crisp texture that continues to be the hallmark of Buffalo wings.

From there, continue on a wing taste test at my favorite, Duff’s Famous Wings, a longtime wing hotspot known for its spice levels. Gabriel’s Gate is another classic neighborhood tavern where the wings shine. For a more immersive take, the Wing Ride’s guided bike tour connects several of the city’s top wing restaurants.

Trying the city’s culinary staples is a great way to kick off your visit, so enjoy another essential dish next. Equally important as the chicken wing, beef on weck is Buffalo’s signature sandwich of thinly sliced roast beef served on a kummelweck roll (a hard roll with caraway seeds and salt). Bar-Bill Tavern and Charlie the Butcher are two of the most well-known beef on weck spots, while Schwabl’s offers a classic, no-frills version that locals have loved for decades.

For a sweet end to your tour of Buffalo’s food icons, swing by Paula’s Donuts to try one of more than 30 varieties. The peanut cream donut and peanut stick, a glazed cake donut covered in peanuts, are unique Buffalo staples.

Visit a craft brewery

Belt Line Brewery Courtesy of Visit Buffalo/Drew Brown

After an afternoon tasting Buffalo’s most iconic dishes, dinner will likely feel unnecessary. Instead, lean into the city’s thriving craft beer scene and wind down with a drink. The brewery landscape has grown rapidly in recent years, with a mix of small-batch newcomers and established names shaping the scene.

Start at Belt Line Brewery, located inside a refurbished warehouse that nods to Buffalo’s industrial past, or BriarBrothers Brewing Company in a reimagined grain silo complex by the city’s waterfront. Both are locally loved spots known for thoughtful, small-batch pours and distinctive settings.

For a more expansive taproom experience, Southern Tier Brewery Buffalo offers a wide-ranging lineup downtown in a two-floor, multi-bar space with dozens of big-screen TVs. It’s an easy place to settle in after a full day of eating.

Get breakfast at a locally sourced bakery, a retro diner, or a museum

Five Points Bakery Courtesy of Visit Buffalo

Start your morning in Buffalo at Five Points Bakery in the city’s West Side neighborhood. Known for its house-made bread and locally sourced ingredients, the bakery has become especially popular for its creative toast menu, with options ranging from a sourdough German rye bread toast topped with sauerkraut and melted raclette to an organic pumpkin, sunflower, and flaxseed bread served with local goat cheese and peach-apricot jam. It’s an ideal place to grab a morning coffee and a substantial breakfast before heading out for the day.

If you’re craving a bigger breakfast, Swan Street Diner is a restored 1937 diner located in Buffalo’s buzzing Larkinville neighborhood. It serves a mix of classic comfort food favorites with a modern twist, including vegan dishes like a tempeh BLT. Sit at the counter for a front-row seat to watch the chefs at work.

Or stop by a local landmark and enjoy brunch at Cornelia, located within the Buffalo AKG Art Museum, a major cultural landmark that reopened in 2023 after a massive expansion. The restaurant’s light-filled space and seasonal, produce-driven menu offer a contemporary take on brunch, reflecting the city’s evolving culinary perspective in a setting that’s closely tied to Buffalo’s creative energy.

After breakfast or brunch, take a walk through one of Buffalo’s many green spaces. If you’re visiting on a Saturday between May and November, the Elmwood Village Farmers Market on Bidwell Parkway is a snapshot of the region’s food scene, with local produce, baked goods, and craft beverages including cider, beer, and mead.

Dine on seasonal and international cuisine at Buffalo’s restaurants

For dinner, Buffalo’s contemporary dining scene reflects the city’s growing culinary range. Restaurants like the Dapper Goose and the Grange Community Kitchen highlight seasonal, locally driven menus. In warmer months, I love grabbing a table on the Grange’s patio and ordering a few small plates and a pizza from its wood-fired oven to share.

You’ll find Mediterranean cuisine at Mira, which draws on the coastal flavors of Italy, Spain, and Greece. The restaurant serves house-made pastas, seafood, and seasonal small plates as well as a variety of proteins and vegetables cooked on a traditional Basque grill, in an elegant, contemporary setting.

Southern Junction’s wood-fired barbeque is one of the latest options bolstering Buffalo’s restaurant scene. Courtesy of Visit Buffalo/Sharon Cantillon

Newer additions continue to expand the city’s dining landscape, like Southern Junction and its bold, wood-fired approach to barbecue with a modern twist. Bratts Hill has also been drawing attention as part of Buffalo’s evolving culinary scene, including recognition at recent national culinary competitions.

Sip craft cocktails and natural wines

The elegant bar at Saint Neri Courtesy of Visit Buffalo/Kate Scaduto

Buffalo’s drink culture is just as integral to a culinary experience here. Beyond its breweries, the city’s strong lineup of distilleries and wine-focused destinations makes it easy to continue exploring as the sun sets.

End your day near the waterfront, enjoying cocktails crafted with house-made bourbon and whiskey at Hartman’s Distilling Co. If you prefer a glass of wine to end your day, Waxlight Bar à Vin, a multiple-time James Beard Award finalist, pairs an extensive wine list with inventive, seasonal small plates.

For a glamorous evening out, stop by Saint Neri for a cocktail or bite. The interiors, with draped curtains and leopard print details, feel like you’re in a European member’s club. It’s my favorite place to catch up with friends.

Hit the Buffalo food trail

Buffalo’s food culture extends beyond individual restaurants, with experiences that connect the city’s culinary identity across neighborhoods. One of the best ways to explore is to follow the Ultimate Buffalo Food Trail, a curated route that links must-visit institutions, hidden treasures, and regional specialties. It’s an ideal way to enjoy an afternoon tasting your way through the city while discovering places you might not otherwise find.

Fowler’s sponge candy is a classic Buffalo treat. Courtesy of Visit Buffalo/Drew Brown

Along the way, look for local treats like sponge candy and pastry hearts, two longtime Buffalo staples that offer a taste of the city’s culinary traditions and make for easy souvenirs to fit in your carry-on and bring home. I never leave Buffalo without a box of Fowler’s sponge candy. The iconic chocolatier has been in business since 1901, when its founder, Joseph Fowler, sold candies at Buffalo’s Pan-American Exposition.

Stay at the Curtiss Hotel in downtown Buffalo

The rooftop of the Curtiss Hotel Courtesy of Visit Buffalo/Matt Costanza

To anchor the weekend, Curtiss Hotel provides a central base in downtown Buffalo, within easy reach of many of the city’s best restaurants and bars. The hotel is also home to Chez Ami, a stylish spot known for its revolving bar. It’s an easy choice for a nightcap before heading to bed.