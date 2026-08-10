Pack the Car—California’s Pacific Coast Is Calling

Along the California’s coastline, infinite adventures await. From the rugged, mystic forests north of San Francisco to the lively yet laid-back southern border just beyond San Diego—with myriad cities, surf towns, and ecosystems in between—this shoreline is about much more than surfing and sunbathing.

Whether trend-setting cuisine, fresh seafood on the sand, epic hikes, or five-star spas with a view, there’s something for every kind of traveler along the Pacific Ocean in California. Mendocino, Pebble Beach, Santa Barbara, and Coronado are just a few of the areas representing the state’s legendary, relaxed style in their own distinctive ways.

Visit the Ferry Building and attend a game at Oracle Park

Inside the Ferry Building Courtesy of Visit California/Max Whittaker

You can feel the energy of the Pacific throughout San Francisco, known as the City by the Bay. The ocean influences everything from the marine layer that regularly engulfs the city—affectionately called Karl the Fog—to its legendary cuisine.

At the waterfront Embarcadero, the area immediately surrounding the Ferry Building, people catch streetcars to Fisherman’s Wharf and hurry off to work. Step inside the iconic building to peruse a marketplace featuring some of the city’s best local purveyors, from Fatted Calf to Dandelion Chocolate. For a more formal dining experience, fresh Pacific oysters and a massive wine list make the nearby Waterbar worth a stop even without its postcard-perfect view of the Bay Bridge.

A game at Oracle Park in San Francisco includes bay views. Courtesy of Visit California

From March to September, stroll south to take in a Giants game at Oracle Park. Or simply soak in the sights and sounds along McCovey Cove at China Basin Park.

Bike over the Golden Gate Bridge and eat oysters in Tomales Bay

The Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco Courtesy of Visit California

Visiting San Francisco gives travelers a chance to see one of the Wonders of the Modern World, the Golden Gate Bridge. The bridge is one of 12 national park sites linked together by the new Golden Gate Dozen Trail. Or simply take a morning bike ride out to Cavallo Point and its historic lodge—or to the charming village of Sausalito—for an unforgettable experience on the Bay. On the other side of the Golden Gate, Marin County’s change of pace is undeniable.

In Tomales Bay, a protected reserve teeming with diverse marine life, from leopard sharks and bat rays to delectable oysters, seek out Nick’s Cove. The cozy, welcoming hotel has kayaks available to explore the glassy waters just outside each room and a restaurant with a menu built around local delicacies. For another natural excursion, Point Reyes National Seashore rewards visitors with beachside hikes and seasonal whale watching, all within easy reach of San Francisco.

Explore Sea Ranch and Mendocino’s coast

The Mendocino coast Courtesy of Visit California

Those looking for a quiet, rejuvenating escape can find it along the winding Highway 1 north of San Francisco. On the Lost Coast in Mendocino, the crowds thin out and, even as the shoreline grows increasingly rugged, the area’s towns remain surprisingly refined.

About three hours north of San Francisco in the storybook town of Mendocino, the family-owned, Victorian-era Nicholson House is a timeless portal to the region’s fascinating history. Its restaurant serves deceptively unassuming cuisine, such as foraged mushrooms, and beers from some of the world’s finest microbreweries.

Some 30 minutes south of Mendocino, the Harbor House Inn attracts foodies thanks to chef Matthew Kammerer’s celebrated restaurant. (Pro tip: book well in advance.) The hotel itself—powered entirely by renewable energy and perched along a stunning cliff just outside of the town of Elk—is every bit worthy of the restaurant’s accolades.

Further south, Sonoma County attracts international attention as one of the world’s best producers of wine. The same crisp ocean air and wild, rolling landscapes of a microclimate that produces distinctive wines across this American Viticultural Area are what set the Sonoma Coast apart from other neighboring wine destinations.

For a peaceful setting with distinctive architecture, choose Sea Ranch Lodge, part of a visionary, eco-friendly array of buildings designed to integrate into the coastline with their curved, unpainted wood facades. Another option is Timber Cove Resort, which is 2.5 hours north of San Francisco and five minutes from Fort Ross State Historic Park. The hotel updates the region’s rustic aesthetic with modern design and amenities in a cozy lodge overlooking the Pacific.

Wine tasting and golf on the Central Coast

On the western edge of California’s agricultural belt between San Francisco and Los Angeles, the Central Coast is a scenic, fertile landscape where California’s culinary and cultural identities converge. About 2.5 hours south of San Francisco, the Monterey Peninsula is home to the world-famous golf links at Pebble Beach, but the region has much more to explore. Drive the picturesque 17-Mile Drive and stay in the historic lodging at Casa Palmero or in Carmel-by-the-Sea at the five-star L’Auberge Carmel or its newer sister property, Carmel Beach Hotel.

A dining room with ocean views at Post Ranch Inn Courtesy of Visit California/Max Whittaker

With the Pacific Coast Highway fully open for business after several years of road repairs, Big Sur is an easy drive south of the peninsula, where Highway 1 hugs cliffs that catch the sunset dead-on. Long known as a refuge for artists such as Henry Miller and Ansel Adams, it also makes for a perfect romantic retreat, whether overlooking the Pacific at Post Ranch Inn or among the redwoods at Alila Ventana Big Sur.

Two hours south of Big Sur, the San Luis Obispo Coast is making waves in the wine world as California’s newest AVA. Visitors to the charming fishing town of Morro Bay can sip local albariño and grenache while shooting oysters steps from the sea at seafood spots like Grassy Bar Oyster Company and the Dutchie.

Further inland, San Luis Obispo is equal parts laid-back college town and urban hub. That makes it an excellent home base for exploring nearby wineries like Chamisal and sampling boutique producers at the new Edna complex, set to open this Fall.

Less than two hours south along Highway 101, Santa Barbara is a relaxed, eternally sunny beach town with a timeless elegance. Stays at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara, with its panoramic Signature Suites and full-service spa, or Rosewood Miramar, a stylish resort in the exclusive coastal enclave of Montecito, rival the French Riviera. While here, book a winemaking experience at the Ritz-Carlton, enjoy a communal feast in the Rosewood’s gardens, or head to town for a true destination dinner at local chef Lennon Silvers Lee’s celebrated Silvers Omakase. To venture out on the high seas in style, book an overnight yacht charter to the Channel Islands with Santa Barbara Sailing Center for snorkeling, sea cave expeditions, and more.

Shopping and surfing in Santa Monica

Of the countless ways to experience Los Angeles, from the beach to the boulevard, Santa Monica is a perfect home base. A wide range of high-style hotels right on the sand mean there’s an option for nearly every type of traveler.

For classic, transatlantic elegance, look to Shutters on the Beach. Fairmont Miramar exudes golden-age Hollywood charm and Santa Monica Proper features a maximalist aesthetic for those inspired by bold, contemporary design. Find full-service spas on the waterfront at Regent Santa Monica Beach and Sandbourne Santa Monica.

From Montana Avenue to Third Street Promenade, you’ll find stylish boutiques and restaurants a short walk from the sea.

The Malibu Beach Pier Courtesy of Visit California

For more inspiration, plan a scenic drive northwest along the winding coast for a sun-drenched day in Malibu. While there, more of California’s latest looks await at Malibu Country Mart.

On nearby Malibu Pier, travelers might try fishing or watch the pros. Another option is learning how to ride the waves with Malibu Surfing School, or lunching among the stars at Geoffrey’s, all with the calming soundtrack of crashing waves.

Helicopter tours, beach clubs, and bioluminescent paddleboarding in Orange County

Newport Beach Courtesy of Visit California

Orange County gives off an entirely different, even more laid-back vibe. In Newport Beach, Pelican Hill is an expansive, exceptionally tranquil resort with Tuscan-inspired architecture, English-style gardens, championship golf, and a spa.

Those looking to explore town might watch for some of the 35,000 migratory birds who call the Upper Newport Bay Nature Preserve and Ecological Reserve home. Then, head to Newport Harbor for a glowing night tour by stand-up paddleboard among the bioluminescence and yachts with Pirate Coast Paddle.

Less than 10 miles south of Newport, Montage Laguna Beach welcomes guests with its own distinctive approach to paradise, including poolside cabanas, craftsman-style villas, and a wide range of experiences including helicopter tours and yacht charters. In Dana Point, Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach offers a private beach club, guided nature walks, and seven different dining options ranging from the open-air Club 19 to group feasts curated by executive chef Gordon Maybury. For nature lovers, especially those traveling with kids, visit the Ocean Institute in Dana Point Harbor to learn more about the local marine life that makes this region truly special.

California cuisine and a dog-friendly beach in San Diego

Coronado Beach Courtesy of Visit California

Even more coastline awaits further south, along with the second-largest city (by population) in the state. As the first Pacific Coast destination visited by European settlers, San Diego is vast and multifaceted.

In the North County, try the intimate Rancho Valencia Resort and Spa, whose lush grounds and ornate design recall the grandest Mediterranean manors.

Nearby, the historic Fairmont Grand Del Mar spans 400 acres alongside Los Peñasquitos Canyon Preserve. The property features a wealth of amenities, including one of California’s most acclaimed restaurants, Addison by William Bradley.

Elsewhere in the area, venture to Del Mar Dog Beach for beach volleyball, surfing, and running off-leash with your favorite canine. The Carlsbad Flower Fields are worth planning a trip around during the spring bloom.

La Jolla’s Windansea Beach is one of the best places in the city to take in a sunset. Torrey Pines, more than just the site of one of the greatest municipal golf courses in the country, is also home to a Natural Reserve where nature lovers can admire the rarest pine tree in the country in its stunning home setting.

Ferrying across San Diego Bay to Coronado lets you travel back in time at the Hotel del Coronado, a true icon in the annals of California history. Once the world’s largest hotel, the original wooden building stands as one of the last examples of its kind from the Victorian Era, along with four other accommodation types on the resort’s private beach.

Another lodging option a few footsteps away is the kitschy Baby Grand. Enjoy scallop crudo and craft cocktails in the hotel garden at Night Hawk.

From rugged and rocky to sandy and stylish, the California coastline contains multitudes. Whether it’s historic or modern, casual or upscale, this stretch of the Pacific always impresses. For more on how to approach the coast, head to VisitCalifornia.com.