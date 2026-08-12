Grand Rapids Is the Outdoor Adventure Base Camp You Didn’t Expect

In Grand Rapids, you don’t have to choose between a cultural getaway and a nature escape. A renowned arts scene, microbreweries, and a bustling downtown make this midsize-but-mighty city an urban draw. And accessible hotels, inclusive public spaces, and adaptive recreation offer travelers of all abilities surprising ways to experience West Michigan’s natural beauty.

Many outdoor experiences are downtown, where city attractions sit alongside green spaces and riverfront parks. Expansive and biodiverse urban parks are a few miles beyond the city center. Lake Michigan is only a bit further afield, with idyllic sugar-sand beaches less than an hour’s drive away.

Beyond stunning scenery, Grand Rapids has launched several initiatives that also make it easier for more visitors to enjoy it. The region is an emerging national leader in accessible travel thanks to strategic downtown redevelopment, partnerships with disability advocates, and verified hotels and attractions.

In 2025, travel platform Wheel the World recognized Grand Rapids as a “Destination Verified” city for its commitment to accessibility. Planning your outdoor escape is even simpler with Accessible Grand Rapids. A trip-planning service developed with Wheel the World, Accessible Grand Rapids uses AI to help take the guesswork out of finding accommodations, attractions, and amenities that fit your needs.

Stay in a downtown hotel

Currently undergoing major restoration, the Grand River waterfront invites outdoor recreation near downtown. Courtesy of Experience Grand Rapids/Ideology

With several hotels verified by Wheel the World, downtown Grand Rapids is the ideal base for enjoying urban delights and outdoor fun. The Amway Grand Plaza and JW Marriott Grand Rapids are AAA-designated as four-diamond luxury accommodations. Homewood Suites by Hilton and Hyatt Place are centrally located options, both near Calder Plaza and the Grand Rapids Art Museum (GRAM).

Visit Calder Plaza for a festival, live music, or simply to take a selfie with sculptor Alexander Calder’s La Grande Vitesse, a modernist masterpiece that locals call “The Calder.” Next, stop by the GRAM to see its impressive art collection. For food truck fare and live music on the terrace, go on Thursdays during the summer, when you can also enjoy free admission and extended opening hours.

At the adjacent Rosa Parks Circle, locals relax when it’s warm, ice skate when it’s cold, and gather for street parties and performances year-round. Internationally renowned architect Maya Lin thoughtfully designed this inviting gathering place to include water and mist fountains and an ice rink, a visual metaphor for the three states of water and a homage to the Grand River.

Explore Grand Rapids’ riverfront parks

Lyon Square is one of the many sites transformed by the current major redevelopment of the riverfront. Courtesy of Experience Grand Rapids

A few blocks away, the Grand River offers additional ways to enjoy the outdoors. Michigan’s longest waterway flows 252 miles before emptying into Lake Michigan. The river cuts through downtown, creating scenic vistas and opportunities for riverfront recreation.

The riverfront is currently experiencing a renaissance that’s part of a $1.2 billion downtown renewal project. The city worked with Disability Advocates of Kent County to reimagine the urban parks, walking paths, and public spaces that line the river, making them more beautiful and accessible.

You can still enjoy the natural beauty and calm of the waterfront parks even with the ongoing renovations. Canal Street Park and Sixth Street Bridge Park, connected by a paved trail, reward visitors with sweeping views of the Grand River. Both parks have picnic areas and accessible parking. The ongoing river revitalization will upgrade these parks with wider trails, a universal playground, and an adaptive boat launch.

Kayak at Riverside Park

Accessible kayaking is just one of the many activities to enjoy at Riverside Park. Courtesy of Experience Grand Rapids/Wheel the World

Love to kayak? Follow the Grand River north to Riverside Park, less than ten minutes from downtown, to paddle around a tranquil lagoon, a protected natural resource. An EZ Launch system with guide rails, launch rollers, and a transfer bench helps users with a range of abilities board and launch more confidently, and canoers can use the same barrier-free access point. The park stretches along nearly half a mile of Grand River frontage, so paddlers can extend the outing beyond the lagoon and onto the river itself.

Landlubbers can stay ashore to explore the verdant 100-acre park, which includes picnic areas, sports fields, playgrounds, and traditional and disc golf courses, all connected by barrier-free paths.

Try artisanal local beers

With more than 35 breweries, Grand Rapids is known as “Beer City.” Courtesy of Experience Grand Rapids/Pop Studio Kitchen

After a day in the sun, quench your thirst at one of Grand Rapids’ acclaimed—and Wheel the World–verified—microbreweries. New Holland Brewing Co.'s Grand Rapids Brewpub is under a 10-minute drive from Riverside Park. The menu includes classics like shrimp ‘n’ grits and cheeseburgers. Wash it all down with the brewery’s signature Dragon’s Milk beer.

At Founders Brewing Co., hopheads will find hazy IPAs, chocolatey stouts, and robust ales. In summer, you can try fruity local favorite Rubaeus, a seasonal wheat ale. Go to Founders for the beer; stay for the music—the taproom hosts regular vinyl nights and live performances by local bands. You can also book tours of the brewery to sample brews and be awed by its history and operations.

Visit Millennium Park and the Blandford Nature Center

For more room to roam, one of the country’s largest urban parks lies just beyond the city center. A few miles southwest of Grand Rapids, Millennium Park features a variety of ecosystems spread over an expansive 1,400 acres. Cool off with a dip in the lake, have a picnic, or walk along 18 miles of trails. Paved routes and accessible bridges make it easier for visitors with limited mobility to experience the park’s varied terrain.

Travelers who want to learn more about West Michigan’s biodiversity and wildlife habitats can continue to Blandford Nature Center. The nonprofit’s grounds include a farm, wildlife habitats, local ecosystems, and mostly flat wooded walking paths. Blandford also holds educational events throughout the year.

Discover Lake Michigan, the “Gold Coast”

P.J. Hoffmaster State Park’s grassy dunes and scenic views make it one of West Michigan’s most beloved beaches. Courtesy of Experience Grand Rapids/Ideology

To experience West Michigan’s most striking outdoor scenery, head west to Lake Michigan. It’s easy to see how the shoreline got its “Gold Coast” nickname. The sun dances off white-sand beaches and windswept dunes, while the azure water stretches to the horizon.

During the Gilded Age, this idyllic lakeshore became an exclusive resort destination for Chicago’s industrial barons. Today, it’s much more accessible.

Holland State Park, about 40 minutes from downtown Grand Rapids by car, is a 142-acre protected area with campgrounds, an accessible playground, trails, and an accessible waterfront. The park has adaptive picnic mats and rollout mats (firm pathways over difficult terrain like sand and gravel) for guests. Manual beach chairs are available on a first-come, first-served basis from the campground office, and motorized track chairs can be reserved in advance.

Grand Haven State Park, P.J. Hoffmaster State Park, and Muskegon State Park are about 45 minutes from Grand Rapids by car. All three offer beachfront access and resources for travelers with mobility needs. Pro tips: Plan to go early for fewer crowds. Michigan state parks require a Recreation Passport for entry, so purchase an annual one online from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources before you go or pick up a day pass when you get there.