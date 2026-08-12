This Midwestern City is an Unexpected Destination for Arts, Music, and Culture

In Western Michigan along the Grand River, Grand Rapids is a city that’s distinguished itself as a leader in design and innovation. Beyond its history as the “Furniture City,” Grand Rapids also transforms into a gallery every fall thanks to the ArtPrize competition. Downtown packs a high density of museums, venues, and restaurants into a 1.5-mile radius, so you can easily visit multiple attractions in a single day while moving at your own pace.

But there’s more to the city that makes it a joy for all to visit. With its compact downtown and thoughtfully designed public spaces, Michigan’s second-largest city is also emerging as a regional leader in accessible travel. In Grand Rapids, travelers of all abilities can simply enjoy the destination instead of worrying about whether it will work for them.

Putting together an itinerary tailored to your specific needs is easy with Accessible Grand Rapids, an AI-powered trip-planning tool by accessible travel platform Wheel the World. The tool includes an abundance of vetted attractions, venues, and accommodations so that designing a personalized accessible itinerary is just a few clicks away.

Even better, Grand Rapids has accessibility built into its infrastructure, earning it a spot on more than one top 10 list of destinations for people with disabilities. The city’s commitment to universal design, widespread ADA compliance, and partnerships with accessibility experts like Disability Advocates of Kent County all add up to less friction for travelers and more confidence and peace of mind during your trip.

Wide, well-maintained sidewalks frame the main streets, whether you’re wheeling or walking. The free DASH shuttle bus serves the downtown corridor where you’ll find most arts amenities, ideal for carefree exploration filled with inspiration and creativity.

Visit the Grand Rapids Public Museum

The restored 1928 Spillman Carousel at the Grand Rapids Public Museum features ramp access and an accessible chariot. Courtesy of Experience Grand Rapids/Bryan Esler

Grand Rapids has been a major player in furniture design since the late 19th century, a legacy you can dive into at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. True to its roots, this mainstay institution sits on the Grand River, where lumbermen once transported thousands of logs to furniture mills.

Before diving into this fascinating history, you’ll experience the museum’s work to create a frictionless experience for all travelers from the moment you arrive. Along with having accessible parking and elevators, the Public Museum is certified Sensory Inclusive by KultureCity, a nonprofit working to ensure sensory accessibility at venues around the world. Visitors can borrow fidget spinners, noise-canceling headphones, and other resources free of charge from the museum’s front desk.

Allow a few hours to tour the interactive exhibits, which range from natural history to live wood-turning demonstrations. You can also take a spin on the whimsical 1928 Spillman Carousel, newly refurbished with ramp access and an accessible chariot. (Pro tip: Carousel tickets are sold separately and can be purchased here.)

History fans will also want to check out the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum across the street. Dedicated to the life and presidency of Grand Rapids’ hometown hero, the museum is also the final resting place of President Ford and First Lady Betty Ford, whose gravesites sit on the museum grounds. The Ford Museum is accessible for wheelchair users and provides resources for those with sensory and hearing needs.

See art, architecture, and gardens

The Grand Rapids Art Museum Courtesy of Experience Grand Rapids/Leigh Ann Cobb

The Grand Rapids Art Museum (GRAM), conveniently situated in the heart of downtown’s business district, is home to a permanent collection of more than 7,000 objets d’art that include pieces by iconic artists such as Mary Cassatt, Winslow Homer, and Andy Warhol and designers like Charles and Ray Eames. (Produced by local manufacturer Herman Miller in 1956, the Eames lounge chair is one of millions of pieces of furniture produced in West Michigan.) And the museum celebrates exceptional local talent through its Michigan Artist Series.

With its intentionally inclusive design, the GRAM is a work of art itself. The contemporary 125,000-square-foot facility has ramps and elevators on all floors. Spacious, light-drenched interiors provide a serene background for a visual arts collection spanning the Renaissance to the present.

Plan to spend at least two hours at the museum. Then, step outside to view Grand Rapids’ most famous public art installations. Glittering mosaics and colorful murals—some are past ArtPrize entries—adorn the sides of many commercial properties, and historic and contemporary sculptures dot the city streets. La Grande Vitesse by Alexander Calder is a 42-ton, fire-engine red sculpture commissioned by the city in 1967.

The Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park is about 15 minutes away from the city center by car. Covering 158 acres, Meijer Gardens is home to 16 gardens and more than 200 sculptures, including pieces by seminal artists such as Auguste Rodin and Louise Bourgeois. Visitors can view sculptures in verdant gardens and wooded areas from flat, step-free paths. For a different perspective, take a narrated tour of the gardens on the fully accessible tram.

Eat regional foods and international flavors at local restaurants

A modern Thai feast at Rak Thai, one of Grand Rapids’ global greats, located in the Downtown Market Courtesy of Experience Grand Rapids/Bryan Esler

Grand Rapids’ food scene is also unexpected for a city of its size, with a surprising array of local dishes, global flavors, and continental cuisine all available near museums and performance venues. Downtown Market is a modern, mixed-use space with more than 20 local food vendors in its first-floor Market Hall. Burmese, Cantonese, Japanese, Mexican, and Midwestern dishes reflect West Michigan’s diversity and make for a deliciously convenient and crowd-pleasing place for a casual meal when exploring the area.

Head to the Market’s Fish Lads for hearty lobster rolls, fish and chips, and chowder. Get smoked whitefish fillets and dip, two Great Lakes staples. For more culinary souvenirs, visit Old World Olive Co. and Spice & Tea Merchants, also in the hall.

You’ll also find several fine-dining establishments downtown for experiences that invite you to linger. At Leo’s, standout seafood and a romantic atmosphere earned the restaurant a place on Grand Rapids Magazine‘s “Best of Grand Rapids” list in 2025.

For continental classics like crêpes Suzette and salad Niçoise, go to Margaux, located inside the JW Marriott Grand Rapids hotel. Follow a meal there with its rich chocolate-espresso mousse and chèvre cheesecake. The Lumber Baron Bar at the Amway Grand Plaza hotel, an elegant property dating to 1913, is known for craft cocktails, delectable desserts, and its historic old-world club ambiance.

Nearby, Luna has a more relaxed vibe and serves tacos topped with a classic cilantro-onion garnish. But the drinks menu is where this stylish taquería truly shines. In addition to signature margaritas, it offers a variety of tequilas and mezcals, including Del Maguey Chichicapa, an award-winning single-village spirit with smoky and citrus notes.

Centrally located on Fulton Street, downtown’s main drag, San Chez Bistro is another Grand Rapids fixture, serving Spanish-inspired tapas and the city’s best sangria. Max’s South Seas Hideaway is a tiki-themed restaurant that serves up creative fusion dishes such as Korean poutine and vegan noodle bowls. Its expansive drinks menu features signature cocktails alongside mid-century classics like the Jet Pilot and the Blue Hawaiian.

Another spot for drinks a little further afield, the Grey Rabbit is a popular lounge that combines artisanal cocktails with contemporary works by Michigan artists. It’s located in the revitalized Cherry Hill neighborhood, about six minutes from downtown.

Attend a concert or theater performance

After dinner, keep the evening going with a play or concert. Catch a Broadway show at DeVos Performance Hall, located inside DeVos Place, a multipurpose venue with contemporary architecture and welcoming, inclusive interiors. Upcoming performances include Beauty and the Beast, Hell’s Kitchen, and The Phantom of the Opera, in addition to an eclectic line-up of comedy, musical guests, and more.

Intentionally designed, Acrisure Amphitheater is a recent addition to the city’s line-up of inclusive venues. Courtesy of Experience Grand Rapids/Ideology

The brand-new riverfront Acrisure Amphitheater, designed in consultation with Disability Advocates of Kent County, brings national headliners like Dave Matthews Band and John Mellencamp to the city, as does the Van Andel Arena. Grand Rapids Art Museum and Meijer Gardens also host live outdoor music performances. Check websites for upcoming shows and to purchase tickets.

Grand Rapids has long been a city of innovation, from its early days as a furniture industry pioneer to its emergence as a regional leader in accessible arts travel. Its history, size, and accessibility features make it the perfect destination for travelers seeking distinctive cultural experiences without the hassle.