Is Mexico’s Newest Ritz-Carlton Reserve Worth the Trip?

The Afar take: A secluded beach resort that feels distinctly Nayarit, thanks to Huichol influences woven throughout

Location: Riviera Nayarit, Mexico

Loyalty program: Marriott Bonvoy



Rates: From $990 Marriott Bonvoy: From $990 Book Now

At Há Yeka, the 28,000-square-foot spa at Siari Riviera Nayarit, a new Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Mexico, my massage took place in a round forest-green palafito (stilt house) modeled on traditional homes of the Huichol, an Indigenous people of western Mexico. The spa’s name means “water” and “well-being” in the Huichol language; the resort itself takes its name, Siari, or “exuberant green,” from Huichol.

Those influences extend well beyond the spa. Siari incorporates work by Huichol makers and draws on the culture throughout its architecture, wellness program, food, and amenities. The resort’s approach is characteristic of Ritz-Carlton Reserve, the brand’s rarest collection of hotels: Each of its nine properties is designed around a property’s unique setting. Those ties to the region keep Siari from feeling like just another luxury beach resort on Mexico’s Pacific coast.

Who is Siari for?

Pacific Ocean views stretch beyond the pool at Siari. Courtesy of Siari Riviera Nayarit, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve

Travelers—including couples, honeymooners, and multi-generational groups—seeking a high-end beach escape where local culture is woven into the experience. Families make up roughly half of all guests, and the kids club runs a full slate of activities, including Huichol craft workshops, and has its own outdoor amphitheater. Marriott Bonvoy members can also earn and redeem points here.

Who it isn’t for

Anyone hoping to wander into a quaint town for dinner or fill their days with off-property sightseeing. There’s little within easy reach, so this is a stay-put kind of trip for travelers who want to rest and relax. That sense of remoteness makes Siari special, but it might feel limiting to some.

The location: Nayarit’s Emerald Coast

Siari sits on the northern reaches of Riviera Nayarit. A new highway has cut the drive from Puerto Vallarta International Airport (PVR) to the resort to about 45 minutes, roughly half what it once was. The property is located within Nauka, a private 920-acre members’ club, past the luxury neighborhoods of Punta Mita and Mandarina, where dense coastal jungle tumbles down to the Pacific.

The coastline is also the focus of many of the activities here. The hotel’s staff can arrange snorkeling, whale-watching, and boat trips, as well as sailing excursions that take guests farther along the coast.

Upon entering the hotel, I was led down a passage to a commanding view of jungle, mangroves, ocean, and volcanic cliffs. It was hard to beat, as far as welcome sightlines go. Despite opening only a few months earlier, Siari already feels settled into its surroundings. Existing vegetation was preserved wherever possible, additional trees were planted, and the terra-cotta buildings blend into the hillsides.

Upon entering the hotel, I was led down a passage to a commanding view of jungle, mangroves, ocean, and volcanic cliffs.

The rooms at Siari

Mexico City firm Bernardi + Peschard Arquitectura designed Siari’s accommodations around indoor-outdoor living. Courtesy of Siari Riviera Nayarit, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve

There are 86 accommodations, all suites and villas, plus the five-bedroom Siari Estate. I stayed in a panoramic cliffside villa, one of 13 bi-level units with the resort’s most expansive views. Only the private residences sit higher.

Mexico City firm Bernardi + Peschard Arquitectura crafted each space around indoor-outdoor living, with terraces that open to views of the jungle and Pacific Ocean. The look is minimalist warmth: textured stone walls, natural wood grains, Huichol ceramics, and woven textiles, with splashes of emerald-green tile. All but the entry-level rooms come with private plunge pools. From mine, the view stretched to the beach and across the Pacific, perfect for watching the sun drop at the end of the day.

Thoughtful details abound, from the ambient under-rail lighting and intuitive room controls to a second minibar upstairs. You know, just in case going downstairs for a cerveza is inconvenient.

The food and drink

The resort’s four dining venues showcase flavors and traditions of the Nayarit coastline. Many ingredients are locally sourced, of course (and plenty of resorts say as much). Siari goes a step further by working with Huichol single mothers in nearby Tepic to make the resort’s handmade tostadas.

At Zula, the Mexican restaurant led by chef David Castro Hussong, I bit into a tender huitlacoche quesadilla, which was smoky and faintly sweet. One of my favorite dishes: a take on panqué de elote, a sweet coconut corn cake with a fragrant frangipane.

Naao, a beachy spot where Mexican and Asian flavors meet, does yakitori-style grilled meats, including a charred steak with ginger and jicama. Dessert was the star again, thanks to a tapioca arroz con leche, creamy and cooling after a long day in the sun.

Mornings started at all-day Estero, with traditional Mexican plates, ceviches, and even fresh pizzas. Maribel’s, the coffee and pastry shop, has a particularly memorable concha.

And for the sake of thorough research, I can confirm that the poolside crisp fries and fresh coconuts hit the spot.

Staff and service

Many of the staff came from other luxury resorts in the region, and it shows. Service was quick and assured, particularly impressive for a property this new. Siari calls its butler program yakana, from the Huichol word meaning “to guide.” Mine was always prompt to respond over WhatsApp. From the spa to the restaurants, staff members seemed proud to walk guests through the hotel’s story and its many Huichol influences.

Accessibility

Siari has two accessible rooms for guests with mobility needs, both with king beds (one a beachfront villa, the other a cliffside panoramic villa). All accommodations include step-free, walk-in showers.

Nearly every path to amenities is paved, but the property sits on a fairly steep incline, so getting around takes some planning. Thankfully, golf carts help guests navigate the multi-level layout, and elevators reach the public spaces. For more information, contact the resort at +52 327 690 4100.

Wellness: a 28,000-square-foot retreat

Treatments at Há Yeka take place in private palafitos inspired by traditional Huichol structures. Courtesy of Siari Riviera Nayarit, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve

If you book one experience at Siari, make it a treatment at the large wellness center, Há Yeka. The open-air entrance is built around a circular opening inspired by the famous crater at Islas Marietas, where a hole in the rock opens onto a hidden beach.

Inside are thermal rituals, nine private treatment palafitos, and a couples’ wellness suite. Set aside an entire afternoon, then linger through golden hour at the rooftop cryotherapy pool, which offers panoramic sunset views.