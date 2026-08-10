Look Beyond the Pacific—California’s Inland Waterways Are Worth the Detour

Beyond California’s blissful beaches, you can plan a trip away from the coast for a different kind of enchantment in the state’s rivers, lakes, and streams. Whether hiking alongside misting waterfalls in the Sierras or kayaking to the sea along the Russian River, heading a bit inland showcases the diversity and beauty of the state’s natural landscapes, with small mountain towns, historic hotels, and an abundance of extraordinary cuisine along the way. Often under the radar and season-specific, these experiences are worth seeking out for a fresh take on the Golden State.

Skiing, waterskiing, and après-skiing in the Sierras

Paddleboarding in Meeks Bay in Lake Tahoe Courtesy of Visit California

In California’s Sierra Nevadas between November and May, the powder at ski resorts like Heavenly and Palisades makes the region one of the world’s top winter sports destinations. But don’t underestimate how much there is to do during warm weather months as well.

In Lake Tahoe, the largest alpine lake in North America, après-ski is legendary on the North Shore at the Ritz-Carlton’s Lake Club, where you can also rent a complimentary paddleboard or go waterskiing with a chartered boat after the snow has melted. For dinner, Smoke Door serves some of the best sushi in the country available a short drive from the hotel.

Rafting and hiking in Yosemite

Yosemite Falls at sunset Courtesy of Visit California/David H. Collier

With more than 3 million visitors yearly, Yosemite needs no introduction. What you may not know is how vast the national park is, offering new ways for even the most seasoned visitor to enjoy. Yosemite Falls, at 2,425 feet, ranks among the tallest waterfalls in the world. Plan to arrive early to get a good look at it from the valley floor before the crowds arrive or to devote the 6–8 hours needed to hike the 7.2-mile trail to the top, both extremely rewarding ventures.

For more flexibility, Firefall Ranch makes an exceptionally comfortable home base just outside the park’s gates and 10 minutes from the historic village of Groveland. Its 55 cottages and villas across the property’s 300 acres complement open-grill dining at its restaurant Yova and plenty of family-friendly activities throughout the year. Book ahead for February travel, as the resort is the perfect vantage point to see the phenomenon for which it’s named, when Horsetail Fall catches the sunset and appears to glow like lava.

The pool at Firefall Ranch Courtesy of Visit California/Max Whittaker

For those visiting the area in early spring, seek out the eerie, molten-like frazil ice, as frozen mist from the falls mixes with Yosemite Creek and flows across the park, seemingly in slow motion. Once the frost has thawed entirely by May or June, the nearby Merced River opens up for seasonal whitewater rafting, and as the temperature rises, Tenaya Lake and Cathedral Beach are just two of many ways to cool off while surrounded by the park’s epic views.

Fly-fishing, hiking, and fine dining in Mammoth Lakes

Convict Lake in Mammoth Lakes Courtesy of Visit California/Max Whittaker

On the eastern flank of the Sierras, at 11,059 feet, Mammoth Mountain is the highest ski resort in California and its 3,500 skiable acres mean there are runs for novices and professionals alike. For a more meditative way to spend the day during the warmer months, book a guided fly-fishing tour in one of several locations throughout the region.

Another option is to head up to Horseshoe Lake for a brief but rigorous hike followed by a refreshing swim. Either way, make dinner reservations at Skadi, where Chef Ian Algerøen serves Scandinavian fare with a California twist in an elegant, intimate setting.

Redwoods, wine, and paddling out to sea in the Russian River area

Armstrong Redwoods in Guerneville Courtesy of Visit California/Max Whittaker

Named for the many Russian settlements that sprang up along its banks during the early 19th century, the Russian River now makes an excellent day trip from the San Francisco Bay Area any time of year. Join Burke’s Canoe Trips on the riverbank near Forestville between May and October to float the river by canoe or kayak, and you’ll likely spot otters, osprey, and other wildlife before arriving in the irresistibly charming town of Guerneville.

With its rustic-yet-stylish bars, restaurants, and boutique hotels like the Stavrand, Guerneville makes for an excellent transition from the elegance of Sonoma to the rugged nature along the river. Passing through redwood groves is one of many scenic views you’ll see on a journey from Guerneville to Jenner, with a friendly greeting from the Pacific harbor seals who hang out at the Russian River Estuary when you arrive.

For an equally memorable experience in late summer, book a sunset kayak trip with Watertreks from the coastal town of Jenner. If you’re lucky, you’ll find yourself paddling among the bioluminescent blooms where the river meets the sea.

Gold panning, riverside picnics, and historic hotels in Nevada City and Grass Valley

The South Yuba River near Grass Valley Courtesy of Visit California

Few periods in American history were as transformative as the gold rush, and yet the region where that revolution all began remains relatively unknown. Driving through the western foothills of the Sierras to California’s Gold Country opens up a wealth of fascinating, authentic mining towns. Either Grass Valley or Nevada City makes an excellent home base for exploring the area.

Grass Valley’s Holbrooke Hotel and Nevada City’s National Exchange Hotel date to the gold rush, offering a glimpse into the region’s history but with the modern amenities and style of boutique properties. Nearby, you’ll find several excellent options for dinner like Penn Valley’s twelve28kitchen or Restaurant DaKan in Nevada City.

For an unforgettable lunch, drop by Grass Valley’s BackPorch Market to stock up on fine wine and charcuterie for a gourmet picnic at a swimming hole—followed by an afternoon of gold panning—along the South Yuba River. Nearby, Donner Lake, ringed by pine forest, is ideal for anything from snowshoeing to waterskiing.

Railbikes in the redwoods, fairy-tale villages, and a working harbor in Mendocino County

Around three hours north of San Francisco in Mendocino County, the coastal town of Fort Bragg has its own rich history. It was once the Mendocino Indian Reservation, a pre-Civil War military garrison, and the western terminus of the California Western Railroad.

Those looking to explore the region in unexpected ways can do so aboard the Skunk Train, which offers rides on a steam-powered, 19th-century train among other experiences. Active travelers can glide through the old-growth redwood forest along Pudding Creek Estuary by railbike or, for a more laid-back experience with craft cocktails, in the Presidential Class Car.

A local sea urchin at Noyo Harbor in Fort Bragg Courtesy of Visit California/Max Whittaker

At Fort Bragg’s Noyo Harbor Fish Market, visitors can see the local fishermen in action while tasting fresh seafood right from the source. The historic town of Mendocino, 10 miles south, still feels like the setting of a fairy tale with its Victorian-era architecture and botanical gardens. Here, the Big River flows slowly and steadily out into the Mendocino Bay, making it the perfect place to admire great blue herons, California brown pelicans, and other regional wildlife while paddling along in a canoe.

For a cozy place to stay, book either Mendocino’s Brewery Gulch Inn & Spa, an Arts and Crafts hotel built from salvaged redwood, or the tranquil, 2,200-acre Inn at Newport Ranch further up the coast. Delicious food, gorgeous scenery, and the calming sounds of the Mendocino Bay will define any visit to the area.

Throughout the state, you can often find California’s most memorable moments in unlikely places like these. For travelers who’ve already experienced the beaches or who are simply looking for the unexpected, these lakes, rivers, and waterfalls reveal history, seasonality, and an altogether slower way of living. For more ways to slow down and discover something new, head to VisitCalifornia.com.